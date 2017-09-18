Will General Hux live or die in The Last Jedi? Is Domhnall Gleeson playing a legacy character, or someone who's action figure remains on otherwise empty hooks at the local Target. The character certainly isn't at the top of any favorites lists. And he seems like an early candidate for death in the next sequel. But no one quite knowns where the character's fate rests. Not even the actor who plays him.

Last week, it was confirmed that the new director of Star Wars 9 was none other than J.J. Abrams, who was set to both write and direct Star Wars 9 after the sudden firing of Colin Trevorrow. Very little was known about the story even before Colin Trevorrow's exit. With J.J. Abrams taking over the writing duties alongside new writing partner Chris Terrio (Argo, Batman v. Superman, Justice League), whatever Colin Trevorrow had in his book of ideas is expected to get scrapped. Still, Domhnall Gleeson, who plays General Hux in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, believes that Abrams' return is exciting for fans. Here's what he had to say about the decision.

"And then with J.J., he's a great director. I think that he did a brilliant job on the first one and it makes absolute sense why after they parted company with Colin that was the place they looked and I think it's very exciting for the fans of the film that he's back."

The news wasn't exactly exciting for all Star Wars fans though. We reported last week that an online petition has started to fire J.J. Abrams from Star Wars 9, which has almost 1,800 signatures. During his interview with IGN, the actor wouldn't state one way or another if he's actually in Star Wars 9, being careful to avoid any spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here's what he had to say below about his whole perspective on J.J. Abrams taking over for Colin Trevorrow.

"I can't speak from any perspective except for the fact as somebody who likes the movies because it's not been disclosed to anybody, because obviously nobody knows what's going to happen with The Last Jedi, whether I'll be involved in that film or not. So I don't think of it as somebody who's necessarily involved or not involved, that's just its own thing."

The actor was referring to the fact that he didn't know whether or not he'll be involved in Star Wars 9, not Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theaters in just under three months on December 15. We reported last week that Star Wars 9 starts shooting next summer, with the studio recently pushing the release date from May 24, 2019 to December 20, 2019, to accommodate this directorial change and give J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio more time to work on the script.

Before J.J. Abrams returned, there was talk that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson would come aboard to direct. Rian Johnson later revealed that he isn't interested in making Star Wars 9, and that he would rather watch the movie as a fan than have to create the whole movie from scratch. Before J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio came aboard, playwright Jack Thorne was brought in to rewrite Colin Trevorrow's script, but it seems his work will be scrapped as well. Hopefully we'll find out more about Star Wars 9 from Disney and LucasFilm very soon, now that director J.J. Abrams is fully in place at the helm.