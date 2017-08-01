British writer Jack Thorne, perhaps best known for writing the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, along with the upcoming movie Wonder starring Julia Roberts, has signed on to rewrite the script for Star Wars 9. Both director Colin Trevorrow and his longtime collaborator Derek Connolly had previously worked on the script, but now Jack Thorne has come in to take a crack at it, before production gets under way on the highly-anticipated sequel in January 2018, just weeks after Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters. The script is said to need a "fresh set of eyes," although it's unclear how extensive Jack Thorne's rewrite will be.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news today, while Variety's sources stressed that another writer being brought in to work on the script is normal for any sort of big-budget project like this. This comes just weeks after Ron Howard was brought in to direct Han Solo after Disney and LucasFilm unceremoniously fired both Phil Lord and Chris Miller, just weeks before production was about to wrap. Still, new writers being brought in to punch up the script shouldn't be a cause for concern for fans, with the project still on track to start shooting early next year and hit its Star Wars 9 release date of May 24, 2019.

Colin Trevorrow revealed in April that he had completed the Star Wars 9 script, which came roughly a year and a half after Trevorrow came aboard to direct in August 2015. The filmmaker added that they are throwing "110%" of their souls into this project, although, he wouldn't divulge any specific story details. Especially since we still have a few months until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters in December. Still, LucasFilm has confirmed that the late Carrie Fisher will not return as Leia Organa, after rumors surfaced that LucasFilm was considering using the same type of CGI technology to bring Grand Moff Tarkin, played by the late Peter Cushing, back to life in last year's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The director has also promised an "emotionally resonant conclusion" to this new Star Wars trilogy, praising The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, Kathleen Kennedy, Kiri Hart and the Lucasfilm story group for their collaborative efforts in bringing this highly-anticipated story to life. We also reported in November that director Colin Trevorrow is shooting Star Wars 9 on 65mm film, after both J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson shot The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi on 35mm film.

While Jack Thorne has become quite the prolific writer in the U.K., for both the small and big screen, he's perhaps best known to Harry Potter fans around the world as the playwright behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which he wrote based on an original story he co-created by J.K. Rowling and the play's director, John Tiffany. Early on in his writing career, he wrote episodes of hit U.K. shows such as Skins, Shameless, This Is England and, most recently, Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams and the mini-series National Treasure. He also wrote the upcoming drama Wonder, directed by Stephen Chbosky, starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Room breakout star Jacob Tremblay. With production set to begin in roughly four months, hopefully we'll find out more about Star Wars 9 soon.