Back in December, an unconfirmed report surfaced claiming Star Wars 9 starts production this spring, a full two years before its rumored release date of May 23, 2019. While LucasFilm never confirmed nor denied those details, a new report claims that date may be just a bit off. If this new production listing is to be believed, then Star Wars 9 will start production this coming July in London.

The production listing at My Entertainment World doesn't include any additional details, but it is believed that this film will start shooting at Pinewood Studios in London, directly after production wraps on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, which has been filming at Pinewood since late January. Very little is known about the production thus far, and if filming does in fact start this July, it will come several months before Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters, which means that the production may be more secretive than ever, since story details and other tidbits about the film have the potential to become spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. For example, Mark Hamill confirmed last August that Luke Skywalker will be in Star Wars 9, which likely means that he won't be killed off in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Back in January, just days after the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher, a new report surfaced, claiming that the actress still hadn't shot two pivotal scenes that would appear in either Star Wars: The Last Jedi or Star Wars 9. One of these scenes is her reunion with Luke Skywalker, with the other being her confrontation with her own son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who killed his father Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While there had been rumors that LucasFilm was considering using a digital version of Leia, LucasFilm issued a definitive statement in January, revealing they will not digitally recreate Leia for any Star Wars movie.

Following that statement from LucasFilm, another report surfaced that claimed that, since there will be no digital re-creation of Leia, that her character will have to be killed off in some fashion, and that Leia Organa's death may become the catalyst for Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to start his path to redemption, and escape from the Dark Side of the Force. This report also claims that Kylo Ren will, much like Darth Vader before him, become gravely injured, with rumors surfacing that Kylo Ren may in fact lose all of his limbs, which would require him to use a suit much like his grandfather and idol, Darth Vader. These rumors were fueled even further by a cryptic comment Adam Driver gave to Larry King during a recent interview, when asked if Kylo Ren would be alive at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here's what he had to say below.

"Depends on what your idea of living is..."

As of now, all we know about this Star Wars sequel for sure is that Colin Trevorrow is directing from his own screenplay, with the director confirming in November that he is planning to shoot this sequel on 65mm film. If production is starting in July, just three months away, it remains to be seen if there will be any official casting announcements in the weeks and months ahead, or if the studio will keep the entire production under wraps until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters. The July production start on Star Wars 9 could also coincide with San Diego Comic-Con, and there may be some official announcements about this sequel during Star Wars Celebration, which kicks off one week from today in Orlando.