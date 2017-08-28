A new interview with two extras from The Force Awakens may have just spilled the beans that Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars 9 will be heading back to Jakku. The Last Jedi is still a few months from hitting theaters, but little details over time have started to reveal quite a bit about the story, but a lot is still not clear at this time. Star Wars 9 is expected to start production in just five short months, so new information about the third and final installment of the sequel trilogy is bound to start leaking out really soon.

One of the very first things to usually leak out about a production is the location of the filming and now seems like the perfect time for the scouting of locations to have already been completed as to make sure they are reserved. It may have been a little easier to do this time around since Colin Trevorrow is able to go off of locations already chosen by J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson, but that's assuming that we won't see any new places in Star Wars 9. Thanks to an interview with Mel Pickup and Mark Pickup, we may have just figured out where part of the story of Star Wars 9 will take place.

The Everything Geek Podcast interviewed the Pickup brothers who were cast as Athgar Heece and a Jakku Scavenger, respectively in Abrams' The Force Awakens. Mark heard that one of the locations for Star Wars 9 was going to be Abu Dhabi, which is where all of the scenes on Jakku were filmed, which leads us to believe that the movie will indeed take place partly in Jakku. Though the two were only small parts on the set, they could be making a return for the third installment of the next Lucasfilm/Disney project and just being tight-lipped about it or they may know other actors who are going out to Abu Dhabi when production begins in January.

Now, this brings us to the question of why a return to Jakku, Rey's home planet? It could be quite possible that a flashback scene or two may be filmed there, possibly to flesh out more of Rey's backstory. It is after all, the third and final installment in the trilogy, so it would make sense that we get to learn more about Rey's backstory after the events of The Last Jedi. It is also possible that Star Wars 9 could see Rey return to her home planet for reasons that are unknown at this point in time. It has also been rumored that a return to Tatooine could happen as well and that the Abu Dhabi set will be used for that.

Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars 9 is expected to begin production in January, which is just around the corner, but it is likely that we will receive more official information from Lucasfilm after the release of The Last Jedi in December. Luckily, both of those dates are just around the corner, so new information will be revealed sooner rather than later. The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th, 2017 while Star Wars 9 premiers on May 24th, 2018. IN the meantime, you can check out the interview with Mel Pickup and Mark Pickup below.