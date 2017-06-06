Star Wars 9 director Colin Trevorrow teases that the upcoming final installment in The Force Awakens trilogy will end on an "emotionally resonant" note. It was announced in August 2015 that the Jurassic World director will be taking the reigns to write and direct Star Wars 9. Though there has not been much information floating around about the project, especially since The Last Jedi has yet to be released. Trevorrow has been busy promoting his latest movie The Book of Henry, and he's suddenly dropping little bits of intel about Star Wars 9.

Trevorrow spoke to ScreenRant about The Book of Henry as well as collaborating with J.J. Abrams, Rian Johnson, and Lucasfilm. Read what Trevorrow had to say below.

"The process of Star Wars began way back in August of 2015 when I looked at what J.J. and Rian had done and I'm very fortunate that I'm surrounded by some really, really brilliant producers and brilliant creative minds, Kiri Hart and the Lucasfilm story group and my producer (Michelle) Rejwan and Kathy Kennedy and also J.J. and Rian, Larry Kasdan."

It's refreshing to see three directors get along and work on such a huge undertaking together and it seems that Trevorrow has nothing but respect for his fellow directors. Most importantly, Trevorrow shed a little light about how he plans to end the sequel trilogy. He explains.

"I mean, these are the best minds available and everybody's engaged in making sure this is the most satisfying and emotionally resonant conclusion that we can possibly deliver."

Hopefully fans will agree when the movie is released in 2019. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has really gone out of her way to convey how much thought and care that is going into these sequels, going so far as to say that Lucasfilm reads ideas and concerns from fans of the Star Wars universe. None of these movies are or were easy to pull off, but Trevorrow holds the unenviable task of ending the sequel trilogy. In addition, Trevorrow is left working with what Abrams and Johnson have given him, while that does sound like a fun experiment; this is Star Wars that we're talking about. Every little detail will be poured over and looked at underneath a microscope.

As previously reported, Trevorrow has recently spoke about the loss of Carrie Fisher and her role in Episode IX. It has widely been reported that Fisher was to a have a big role in the movie and it might have even had her as the main focus, but that was obviously not to be. Trevorrow spoke out recently about how the movie will commence without Carrie Fisher, saying, "I can guarantee it will be handled with love and respect, and all of the soul that Carrie Fisher deserves." Thankfully it has been announced that a CGI version of Fisher has been ruled out and she will not appear in the movie through technology.

We are still a long ways off from production starting on Star Wars 9, but a table reading has been said to be taking place soon. Trevorrow and Kennedy's comments both point to a fitting end for the sequel trilogy and hopefully fans will agree when the movie is released on May 24th, 2019. Trevorrow's The Book of Henry will open on June 16th, 2017.