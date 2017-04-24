Star Wars fans all over the world have been watching and pouring over every detail of the newly released trailer for The Last Jedi. For over a week, fans have been speculating on what exactly will go on in the Rian Johnson directed film. Johnson is currently hard at work editing The Last Jedi. And now it is being reported that the first script reading of Star Wars 9 is happening soon. With shooting to possibly start this summer.

As previously reported, Lucasfim president Kathleen Kennedy recently did an interview with Spanish outlet E-Cartela. In the Star Wars News Net transcribed interview, Kennedy offers some new information about the future of the Star Wars universe. After mentioning a rough timetable of the new Star Wars spinoffs and the untitled Han Solo, Kennedy talks about the first script reading of Episode IX.

"To be honest, we are beginning to talk about [the spin-offs] right now. We have four or five weeks immersed in the film 'Han Solo' and we are about to read the script of Colin Trevorrow's Episode IX, so we have a lot of work at the moment."

Colin Trevorrow has been busy helping J.A. Boyana write and produce Jurassic World 2 as well as finishing the Episode IX script. In the beginning of April while speaking to MTV at CinemaCon, Trevorrow casually mentioned that a draft of the Episode IX script was complete.

"I'm on Jurassic World 2 in the morning so I go there to help J.A. Bayona as a writer until about noon and then I go over to my other office at Pinewood to work... and we're writing, we're designing, and there is a draft."

Trevorrow goes on to say that the process has been an all-encompassing task for him and his team.

" You know, we're throwing 110 percent of our souls into it, so there will be nothing left of me when I'm done."

While the plots of the Last Jedi and Star Wars 9 are not officially known (with the exception that Carrie Fisher's General Leia Organa will not appear), there has at least been news on what the Last Jedi will not be. The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson has been active on social media recently and debunked a fan theory that The Last Jedi would be pretty similar to The Empire Strikes Back. In a sarcastic tone, Johnson said via Twitter.

"Greg is right, actually. I've spent the last three years just copying Empire."

Episode IX is reportedly beginning production this summer as recent casting call suggests, with a release date of May 23rd, 2019. And there is much to look forward between now and May 2019 in the Star Wars universe. The Last Jedi is set to be released on December 15th, 2017 and the untitled Han Solo movie on May 25th, 2018. At this time, it hasn't been decided by Lucasfilm is this new The Force Awakens trilogy will bring the story surrounding the Skywalker bloodline to a close.