Star Wars: The Last Jedi is drawing nearer and nearer, and fans are being given more and more reasons to get excited about this next entry in the Skywalker saga. The movie has to accomplish a lot, but it can't accomplish everything. And not everyone we want to see will get a ton of screen time. It turns out Rian Johnson has already revealed one key character who won't be getting much to do in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And it sounds like the big mystery behind Snoke won't unravel until Star Wars 9.

Warning: there are potential spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Vanity Fair recently ran a huge cover story on the sequel, revealing a whole lot about the upcoming follow up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Vanity Fair's David Kamp decided that the piece they ran wasn't quite enough, so he landed on Reddit to give everyone a little (possibly spoilery) cherry on top of the sundae. According to him, Supreme Leader Snoke isn't going to be featured all that much in the movie. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I asked Rian Johnson about Snoke, Who/what is he? And Rian was fairly up front in saying that Snoke is not a character he particularly gets into in TLJ. Hmmm."

This isn't your usually Reddit speculation, Star Wars fans. This is coming directly from a man who just did a huge cover story on Star Wars 8 after speaking directly to Rian Johnson, the director of the movie. Unless some wires were crossed somehow, it sounds like we are going to have to wait until Star Wars 9 to get some real answers about Snoke. That will annoy some fans who were curious about him after learning next to nothing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But it is an interesting development nonetheless.

When last we saw Snoke, he was telling Hux to bring Kylo Ren to him, wherever that may be, to complete his training. So it seemed like J.J. Abrams set things up for Snoke to be around at least a decent bit in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That didn't pan out, but since a ton has yet to be revealed about how this story is going to unfold, it may wind up making a lot of sense to not have Snoke around so much. At least on screen. We do have to assume his presence will be felt in some way. Guess we'll have to wait until December 15 for answers. Or at least until the next trailer comes out.

There are plenty of other threads to be pulled in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Luke is finally going to be getting some significant screen time for the first time since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Rey is going to be working on her Jedi skills, Kylo Ren and the rest of the First Order are going to be out for revenge and we will be seeing Carrie Fisher's last ever performance as Princess Leia, among many other things. Maybe Colin Trevorrow will have larger plans for Snoke in Star Wars: Episode IX? Or maybe he just won't be as big of a deal as we previously thought. Either way, don't expect any answers about him in Star Wars 8.