Despite rumors that he may be fired due to scathing reviews of The Book of Henry, Colin Trevorrow is still writing and directing Star Wars 9, which will hit theaters on May 24, 2019 with production starting in January 2018. As per usual, Disney and LucasFilm haven't released any story details as of yet, but the director recently talked about the experience of making the movie thus far. While no big revelations dropped, he did state that the experience has been bittersweet.

The director appeared on the Empire Podcast, to promote the U.K. release of his film The Book of Henry, where he discussed a number of different things such as the critical reaction to The Book of Henry, and much more. When the talk eventually turned to Star Wars, the filmmaker acknowledged that making this movie has changed how he will watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi, when it hits theaters on December 15, 2017. And that has been kind of sad for not only him, but his children as well. Here's what he had to say.

"I'm very excited for all of us to go see Rian's film. Unfortunately, (The Last Jedi director) Rian's (Johnson) film is the first one I won't be able to watch as an audience member. I got that privilege with The Force Awakens. I just got to go see it with a Star Wars fan. I got to sit next to my kid and just giggle as we read the crawl because we were so excited. Rogue One was the same way. I didn't see it in advance. That time has ended now. Star Wars is no longer that experience for me. If there's anything kind of sad about it, it's that I don't get to have that. But, I wouldn't trade it, don't get me wrong."

While production won't begin until January, it remains to be seen when we may get any official story details, but it has already been confirmed that the late Carrie Fisher's iconic character Leia Organa will not return. This was confirmed after a rumor surfaced that LucasFilm might use CGI technology to bring the character back, like how Peter Cushing was digitally resurrected as Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One, but that was debunked by the studio shortly thereafter. Director Colin Trevorrow has stated that Leia Organa's absence from Star Wars 9 will be treated with "love and respect."

Colin Trevorrow also stated in an interview last month that he plans to bring this new Star Wars trilogy to a close with the, "most satisfying and emotionally resonant conclusion that we can possibly deliver." After Star Wars 9 brings this trilogy to an end, there have been rumors that Disney and LucasFilm will only be releasing stand alone films from now on, although other reports claim that there will be another trilogy released at some point, although there will be a sizable gap in time between this current trilogy and the next. Hopefully we'll have more on Star Wars 9 in the near future.