It's been an exciting week for Star Wars fans with the premier of The Last Jedi trailer at Star Wars Celebration last weekend, getting fans into a fever pitch of excitement and fan theories. In addition, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has recently been released to the home video/streaming market where it continues to be a giant success, which was a gamble that Disney profited off of in a major way. With the success of Rogue One, it seems that Disney is ready to look into the future of more Star Wars spin-offs after Episode IX.

At last week's Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy hinted about a untitled 2020 anthology film that could be officially announced as soon as the summer of 2018 with the release of the Han Solo spinoff. But it seems now that the official announcement could come much sooner. In an interview with E-Cartela (via StarWarsNewsNet), Kennedy says this.

"To be honest, we are beginning to talk about [the spinoffs] right now. We have four or five weeks immersed in the film 'Han Solo' and we are about to read the script of Colin Trevorrow's Episode IX, so we have a lot of work at the moment. We will have some meetings about the stories that we will develop here."

Kennedy goes on to talk about the future of Star Wars spin-offs after the wrap of Episode IX In the next six or eight months. This kind of information is just the thing that fans need to fuel more Star Wars spin-offs rumors. Some of the larger rumors from unnamed sources have suggested that the next set of spin-offs could be Obi-Wan, Boba Fett, and a possible young adult romance story. Other reports suggest that Sam Esmail, creator of Mr. Robot is working on a script for another possible spin-off. And J.J. Abrams has expressed interested in directing a standalone Knights of Ren movie. Regardless of where the Star Wars spinoffs officially end up, it is certain that there is a huge demand for more.

Fan theories and ideas of where future Star Wars spin-offs should go have been around for decades and from a variety of sources. A cursory search through Reddit can lead a reader down a virtual rabbit hole of Star Wars theories and conspiracies and it appears that Lucasfilm is aware and paying attention. Further in the E-Cartela interview Kennedy reveals this.

"After 40 years of adventures, fans have so much information and so many theories about the way that can take these stories and theories that emerge are sometimes new ideas for us that we hear, read and pay attention to everything what is said."

More importantly, Kennedy further states.

"It is Clear that the fans are as much masters of this franchise as we are..."

Lucasfilm understands the importance of getting it right for the fans of Star Wars and Kennedy's words cement that understanding. While fans are still quite a ways away from any official announcements, they still have The Last Jedi in December, the still untitled Han Solo spin-off, and Episode IX to look forward to. Lucasfilm seems to be taking their time as to not rush the creative juices and ensure a proper film to appease fans of all walks of life. It is definitely a very exciting time to be a Star Wars fan right now, with many more Star Wars anthology movies still to come.