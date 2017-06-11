E3 is taking place this weekend and that means all of this year's biggest games are out there putting their best foot forward. That being the case, EA and DICE were on hand to present some brand new footage from Star Wars Battlefront 2. This particular trailer is focused more on the actual multiplayer gameplay, as opposed to the story mode, and it is full of prequel era action. In almost any other context, the Star Wars prequels would be a negative thing, but in this case, it is absolutely awesome.

Luckily, the trailer made its way online, via the EA Star Wars YouTube channel, so you didn't have to be at E3 to check out all of this Star Wars Battlefront 2 goodness. The trailer opens up with a tiny bit of game engine footage, but then we move to some battle droids and clone troopers duking it out on Naboo in epic fashion. This looks to be much more in line with the original Star Wars: Battlefront, which should delight fans who were let down by the first EA Battlefront. And there are many who were.

The gameplay is absolutely intense and is probably the best use of the Star Wars prequel era characters and settings available to fans. Especially once Darth Maul shows up. We get to see the famed Sith in action, taking out squads of clone troopers with ease. The trailer then moves to some more, very intense battle shots, before bringing us to a montage of sequences that show off more planets, more heroes and an epic showdown between Darth Maul and Yoda. Star Wars Battlefront II makes the prequels look a lot better than they have in a very long time. As another added bonus, EA announced that the game will have a lot of free content, which is great for those who were annoyed by the season pass situation with the first Star Wars Battlefront.

"All players will have access to these free content drops that will include a mix of new locations, characters, vehicles, modes, weapons, star cards, and more. Players will also be able to participate in regular live events and challenges that will come with their own special rewards."

In addition to the multiplayer mode, Star Wars Battlefront 2 will feature a single play campaign, which was sorely missing from the first game. What's more is that the campaign will actually be a canon Star Wars story, taking place after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The story will revolve around an Imperial soldier named Iden Versio, voiced by Janina Gavankar, who is part of an elite Stormtrooper group named Inferno Squadron. Following the destruction of the second Death Star, she is trying to navigate her way through the mess and help the Empire rally after a crushing defeat.

The only possible downside is that it was also announced that Star Wars Battlefront 2 will have microtransactions. Still, it's better than a season pass and it looks like this game is going to be a big improvement. So some microtransactions aren't the end of the world. Be sure to check out the brand new Star Wars Battlefront II gameplay trailer for yourself below to help hold you over until the game arrives on November 17.