During Star Wars Celebration, the new video game Battlefront 2 was unleashed. And it showed off various new characters, three story generations, and some single player action that was sorely missing from the original outing. While Yoda and Darth Maul both made their presence known, one character was suspiciously absent, even though the game delves into the Phantom Menace era. Where was Jar Jar Binks? Fans are clamoring to know whether or not everyone's favorite (or most despised) Gungan, the infamous Jar Jar Binks, makes an appearance as a playable character in the game as well.

In a new interview with Euro Gamer, primary developers Steve Blank and Matt Webster were quite coy regarding Jar Jar's presence. It sounds like we will probably be getting a playable version of Jar Jar that fans can put through all kinds of holy hell. But the team behind the new game aren't confirming that yet. Steve Blanks explains.

"[laughs] Ohhhh...Only time will tell!

Then Matt Webster retorts.

"Yes, that's a great answer Steve, thank you!"

That's not a no. Why not have Jar Jar as a playable character, or one that can be unlocked? Love him or hate him, Jar Jar is a part of the Star Wars universe. In fact, that may be the best reason to add the character, give the fans a chance to take out their long stewing hatred on the Gungan. Or on the other side, give Jar Jar supporters the means to exact a sweet Gungan beatdown. Either way, it would be a fun addition to the game.

As it were, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is following the new paradigm set by Lucasfilm with a female lead as the primary character. The single player campaign story will star Iden Versio, the leader of Inferno Squad, a black clad, elite special forces unit of the Galactic Empire. They are fighting the Rebellion on Endor when the Death Star is destroyed. Versio will seek bitter revenge for her "beloved Emperor", taking the fight to a new level with the Empire's remaining forces. Star Wars Battlefront 2 story director, Mark Thompson, scoffs at anyone who has gender issues with Iden Versio. In another recent interview with Euro Gamer, Thompson remarks.

"My personal belief is it's just about it making a good character, I don't care about anything else. If the character makes sense to the story, if the character belongs in that universe then everything else is unimportant. Does it feel right for this story? Does it feel right for Star Wars? Is that character interesting and relatable, is it someone we can connect with? Those are the important things, everything else is unimportant."

The teaser video released for the game looks incredible. The aforementioned scene of Inferno Squad watching in disbelief as the Death Star explodes gave me goosebumps. It's about time we saw things from the bad guy perspective. Star Wars Battlefront 2 looks to have extensive space battles with players having the option to pilot various Rebellion and Galactic Empire spacecraft. The ground campaigns and death matches are going to have old Star Wars favorites, like Yoda, combined with new characters like Kylo Ren and Rey.

Electronic Arts has also announced that Star Wars Battlefront 2 will have new locations from the prequel eras and The Force Awakens. This means you'll have multiplayer campaigns on Yavin 4, Mos Eisley, and Star Killer Base. There will be a character progression mode, in line with the best features of the latest online, multiplayer shooters. This is not confirmed, but from the teaser trailer it also looks like Iden Versio has a drone that accompanies her. This could be a great feature for specialized attacks and recon.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be released on November 17, 2017 for the PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. There have been no confirmations of the voice actors. We will update any news regarding the game as Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm issues it.