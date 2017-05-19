Plenty of people played and enjoyed Star Wars Battlefront, but even the most staunch defenders of the game will probably admit it had some shortcomings. Star Wars Battlefront 2 is on the way later this year and every early indication is that EA is aware of those shortcomings and has done their best to course correct this time around. A newly released featurette for the game provides further evidence that is the case, and also gives some more details on the game's protagonist, as well as some excellent new footage.

The featurette made its way onto the PlayStation YouTube channel and gives us our first new look at Star Wars Battlefront 2 since Star Wars Celebration. EA brought on a creative partner for this installment, with Motive handling the single-player campaign for the game. Something that was sorely missing for the first Star Wars Battlefront. In the video, it is revealed that the story will be taking place from the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, all of the way through the beginning of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Plenty of stories have been told in that time period since Disney reset the canon, perhaps most notably the Star Wars: Aftermath novels, but Star Wars Battlefront II is going to be very different because it is telling the story from the perspective of an Imperial soldier.

Not only is the new Battlefront going to give us a single-player story mode, but that story is actually going to be part of the Star Wars canon. The story will revolve around an Imperial soldier named Iden Versio, voiced by Janina Gavankar, who is part of an elite Stormtrooper group named Inferno Squadron. Following the destruction of the second Death Star, she is trying to navigate her way through the mess and help the Empire rally after a crushing defeat. Here are some of the new details about the character provided by Motive Game Director Mark Thompson.

"Our protagonist is Iden Versio. She is a loyal member of the Empire. She's an elite Imperial Tie pilot. She comes from an Imperial family. Her father is an admiral. She's the perfect candidate to believe in the good of the Empire."

Disney has done a lot with Star Wars since buying Lucasfilm in 2012, but the video game department has easily been the department lacking content. Star Wars Battlefront was the flagship game for them, but it really didn't land with many fans. Before Disney took over, Star Wars video games were some of the most cherished elements of the expanded universe and some of the best Star Wars storytelling was done in those games. So it should be great for fans to hear, and see, that Star Wars Battlefront II will (hopefully) be a return to that.

We'll see if this game can manage to live up to the hype on November 17, but this featurette provides us with some more stuff that certainly looks like EA is taking this in the right direction. Also, all of the footage looks awesome. So we have that to look forward to even if Star Wars Battlefront 2 falls short elsewhere. Be sure to check out the new featurette for yourself below.