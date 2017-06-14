Recently, a brand new gameplay trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2 arrived online. Outside of getting fans genuinely excited for a project involving the prequels, which is something that hasn't been done in quite a while, there were some other significant reveals. Or, what we thought were reveals. A screenshot seemed to show Rey holding a new lightsaber hilt, which had many thinking we might be seeing her rock a new lightsaber not only in the game, but possibly in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That has more or less been debunked now by one of the game's designers.

Guillaume Mroz, one of the hero designers for Star Wars Battlefront 2, was replying to fans on Twitter about several things relating to the game. A fan addressed the screenshot of Rey, asking specifically about the different lightsaber and what was going on with that. Here's what Mroz had to say about it.

"Just a bug, don't worry."

There you have it. That lightsaber hilt is reportedly just a bug and will probably be fixed by the time that Star Wars Battlefront II comes out on November 17. That said, it wasn't all that crazy to think something like this could show up in the game. Not only is it coming out just a month before the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but the new Star Wars Battlefront is going to affect the actual Star Wars canon. So, if Rey gets a new lightsaber in the movie, it stands to reason it would show up in the game.

As for the game itself, in addition to the seemingly much-improved multiplayer mode, Star Wars Battlefront 2 will feature a single player campaign, which was missing from the first game and something that fans voiced their distaste over. The campaign will actually be a canon Star Wars story, which is the first time a Star Wars game will be telling a canon story. The story of the campaign takes place after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The story will revolve around an Imperial soldier named Iden Versio, voiced by Janina Gavankar, who is part of an elite Stormtrooper group named Inferno Squadron. Following the destruction of the second Death Star, she is trying to navigate her way through the mess and help the Empire rally after a crushing defeat.

Now, we can't definitely say that Rey won't have a new lightsaber in Star Wars 8. She just won't have one in Star Wars Battlefront 2 right away. As of right now, she is rocking Luke's old lightsaber, which we saw in the trailer, but that could change. She could still wind up with a new lightsaber in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it just may not be in the game. At least not right away. You can check out the Twitter exchange for yourself below and officially put this little Star Wars rumor to bed.