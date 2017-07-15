If there is one and only one area that Disney has failed Star Wars fans since purchasing Lucasfilm in 2012, it's in the video game department. Star Wars Battlefront didn't quite live up to expectations in the eyes of most and there simply hasn't been much else in terms of video games to make up for it. Star Wars Battlefront 2 looks to change all of that. Now, a newly revealed trailer gives us an even better look at the single player campaign, which is something that was glaringly missing from the first game.

The trailer was released by EA and DICE at the D23 Expo video games panel. The story in Star Wars Battlefront 2 is actually going to part of the Star Wars canon, which is a big deal. This new Behind the Story trailer gives us a look at what went into creating the story behind-the-scenes. It turns out, quite a bit went into it. Lucasfilm really listened to what fans wanted this time around. Lucasfilm creative executive Steve Blank had this to say about it.

"The story of Battlefront II is absolutely an essential story...and we're going to see it from this Imperial point of view. [Main character] Iden is presented with an extreme challenge: the destruction of the Death Star II and the death of the Emperor. What sort of choices would somebody in that situation have to make about who they are, and what the galaxy was going to become?"

Star Wars Battlefront II's story is going to take place immediately after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and will span 30 years. The story will revolve around an Imperial soldier named Iden Versio, voiced by Janina Gavankar, who is part of an elite Stormtrooper group named Inferno Squadron. Following the destruction of the second Death Star, she is trying to navigate her way through the mess and help the Empire rally after a crushing defeat. She was raised from a young age to believe in the Empire, so this is going to present Star Wars fans with a story that is sympathetic to that perspective. That is something quite a bit different than the "hero defeats villain" stuff. This sounds like it will paint a much more gray picture.

Fear not, multiplayer fans. Star Wars Battlefront 2 is also going to include a ton of new online features that also look improved. They even managed to make the prequels look pretty awesome in the footage we have seen. If you are already sold on the game, it is currently available for pre-order, which will also give you access to the beta once it goes online. Star Wars Battlefront 2 will hit shelves on November 17, 2017. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself below.