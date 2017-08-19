A new trailer has leaked for EA's upcoming, highly anticipated Star Wars: Battlefront II, and it features Jedi Master Yoda deep into battle in his own starfighter. The new game is finally going to deliver what many fans have been asking for, which is the complete story campaign unlike the first game. The news comes after it was revealed that Lucasfilm has an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie currently in the early stages development as well as standalone movies for Master Yoda and Boba Fett.

The newly leaked trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront II comes to us from EuroGamer and it features some pretty intense space battles that have not been seen in previous trailers for the upcoming game. The game looks even more massive in scope with the addition of the space battles and promises the battle to spread across "all eras" and it is truly evident in the new trailer as it shows Darth Maul to Kylo Ren and a bunch in between. The trailer is scheduled to be unveiled at the EA live demonstration during Gamescon next week, but appears to have shown up online a tad early.

The space battles in Star Wars: Battlefront II look stunning with rich and colorful graphics that are definitely a huge step up from the first Battlefront game, but one thing to take into consideration is that the gameplay was taken straight from the gameplay engine. Aside from the graphics and the huge feel of the game, it also features Master Yoda engaged in an epic space battle in his starfighter, which is awesome because the last time we saw him was in the 6th Season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars as he went peacefully to Dagobah. So to see him in space battle is cool enough on its own.

Kylo Ren's TIE Striker is also shown along with exploding Star Destroyers and an ever so brief glimpse at the Millennium Falcon. Elsewhere, Kylo Ren and Rey can be seen in a lightsaber battle and Darth Maul makes an appearance as well. From there, we see the frozen planet Hoth with AT-AT Walkers. The short clip does an excellent job of pumping up excitement for the game, but does not look like it shows off any of the campaign play, which may be marketed in a different way. It appears as if this trailer is to coincide with the live demo of Star Wars: Battlefront II that is supposed to show off the space battles in particular. Absent is the long rumored return of Jar Jar Binks.

The space battles for Star Wars: Battlefront II are being made and developed by Criterion, the same developer who created the Rogue One VR mission, which was a side title to the original Battlefront game. Star Wars: Battle Front II is set to hit the shelves and online stores on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4}, and PC, but will be available 3 days early for fans that dish out some extra cash for the Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition. Check out the trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront II below.