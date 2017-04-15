It has been about five years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm for more than $4 billion and we have had a lot of content dropped on us since then. But if there is one area that has been sorely lacking so far, it is the video game department. That looks like it may be changing very soon as we are about to get our first look at Star Wars Battlefront 2. And you can check out the panel live for yourself right now.

The folks from DICE are on hand in Orlando, Florida at Star Wars Celebration to debut the game at a panel that is appropriately titled The Galaxywide Premiere of Star Wars Battlefront II. Hopefully, this game can deliver on what fans are really hoping for, since the first Star Wars Battlefront wound up disappointing quite a few people, despite the fact that it was very successful. Here is how the Star Wars Celebration website is describing the panel.

"Join the award-winning developers from DICE, Criterion and Motive as they offer a first look of EA's Star Wars Battlefront II. Learn about how they're partnering with Lucasfilm to deliver all-new interactive experiences that are authentic and connected to the greater Star Wars universe. Be among the first to get a sneak peek at what these creative minds are working on to make your Star Wars fantasies come to life."

There was a very specific expectation from fans when it was announced that EA was going to be making a new Battlefront game. The original remains one of the most beloved Star Wars video games ever made and one of the highest-selling. But Star Wars Battlefront was more of a strictly online, first-person shooter that didn't bare many similarities to the original games. That disappointed a great many fans, but plenty of people took to and enjoyed the game we wound up with. But there is plenty of room for improvement. We already know that a single player campaign has been added this time around in Star Wars Battlefront II, which will help with matters. But what is really missing from the first game is local co-op modes. Hopefully, that is something that will be addressed as well. Fortunately, the folks at Lucasfilm are good at learning from their mistakes.

Even though this is going to be the first official public unveiling of Star Wars Battlefront II, a trailer recently leaked online which revealed that there will be characters from every era of Star Wars, including Darth Maul and a prequel era Yoda. We will definitely be learning more about the game today though, so this panel is well worth your time. Be sure to check out The Galaxywide Premiere of Star Wars Battlefront II panel live stream for yourself below and keep your eyes peeled for all of the Star Wars news coming your way this weekend.