Were you disappointed by the first Star Wars Battlefront like so many of us were? Well, you may have some hope on the way later this year in the form of Star Wars Battlefront 2. And the first evidence is here for you to check out. As the first trailer for the game has leaked online. But we recommend you watch it quickly because it could get pulled down at any time. Even if you don't get the chance to watch it, this game looks like a big improvement over the last one, and could be much more in line with what Star Wars fans were hoping for the first time around.

The Star Wars Battlefront II TV spot was first uploaded online by a Vimeo user and then made its way onto YouTube not long after. In the video, which is only 30 seconds long, we get a great sense for what we can expect from the game. The beginning seems to tease the single player campaign, which was the biggest thing missing from DICE's first Star Wars Battlefront. It looks as though you will be playing as an Imperial soldier who is dealing with the fallout after the destruction of the second Death Star. The trooper is an unidentified female who is on the forest moon of Endor, looking up as she sees the weapon explode in the sky. Here is what she has to say in the trailer's beginning voice over.

"I still remember my last orders the day the real war began."

We then cut to a very cool scene of a Tie Fighter flying through a ton of wreckage in space, before cutting to a test screen that teases "the untold soldier's story." That's when things get really awesome. There are tons of quick action cut scenes, featuring space battles, ground assaults and the line, "avenge our Emperor!" It will be interesting to explore this time period after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and before Star Wars: The Force Awakens in an interactive way. It has been explored in the Star Wars: Aftermath novel trilogy, but not in a way that Star Wars fans have been able to truly experience.

Other things worth noting about the trailer include the confirmation that Star Wars Battlefront 2 will span the entire saga. We see Darth Maul igniting his lightsaber, with Yoda seemingly ready to duel with him, confirming some very early prequel era stuff. We also see Rey and Kylo Ren, taking us all the way up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It wouldn't be at all surprising to get some Star Wars: The Last Jedi DLC around the release of the movie, much like what was done with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for the first Battlefront last year.

If you missed the trailer now, don't sweat it. There is a big panel planned this weekend at Star Wars Celebration on Saturday, so we will be getting a lot more information and some officially released footage in just a few days. In the meantime, be sure to check out the leaked trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II for yourself below while you still can.