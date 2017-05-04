Palette-Swap Ninja, a band from the Bay Area, takes A New Hope and combines it with The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band for hilarious results. May 4th is here and it's already off to a great musical start with Jimmy Fallon's video of the Star Wars cast singing the hit song (or latest Rick-Roll?), "All-Star." While mashups are nothing new, sometimes one comes along and just blows minds with its creativity and effort. Palette-Swap Ninja has done just that with this incredible labor of love.

Palette-Swap Ninja have entitled their parody album "Princess Leia's Stolen Death Star Plans" which takes every song from the iconic Beatles album and masterfully changes the words to Star Wars references. Explaining on their website, Dan Amrich and Jude Kelley say that they have made plenty of song parodies in the past, but nothing as big in scale as this project, which took the duo over 5 years to complete. Amrich explains the idea below.

"This whole project comes from a place of deep love and respect, so we had to take the time to do it justice. The final album needed to be high quality, accurate, and entertaining on repeat listenings. Once we settled on merging A New Hope with Sgt. Pepper's, we completely committed ourselves to turning these two sacred cows into the ultimate double cheeseburger."

The album comes at a perfect time in history as 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and the 40th anniversary of A New Hope.

The album starts with "Princess Leia's Stolen Death Star Plans" to the tune of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "A Little Help from My Friends." Other highlights include "Being from the Spaceport of Mos Eisley," a parody of "Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!" and "Luke is in the Desert Crying" a parody of "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds." The effort and creativity is evident in every note of the parody/tribute that the duo meticulously assembled, playing all of the instruments and singing themselves.

Amrich and Kelley met while playing in a cover band in the early 00's when they hatched the plan to start writing parody songs. Kelley later moved across the country to Boston and the duo started to collaborate digitally, sending tracks back and forth through email. One of their first collaborations was the song "Halo (is all I play oh)" a parody of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Halo. The Youtube video for the song has over 1 million views to date.

So this May 4th we celebrate the 40th anniversary of A New Hope and the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Legendary on their own and hilarious when mashed together. This is some next-level parody work that is sure to make the great Dr. Demento and Weird Al Yankovic incredibly proud. Take a listen to the title track below and have the song stuck in your head all day long. It may just make the wait for The Last Jedi a little bit shorter.