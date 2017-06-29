The British Film Institute has shared a new video detailing the relationship between the Lucasfilm trainee program and the BFI while also showing brand new snippets of behind-the-scenes and actual footage from The Last Jedi and Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. In case you've been living under a rock, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is coming out this December and Han Solo: A Star Wars Story recently lost 2 directors and gained one by the name of Ron Howard, who is very excited for the opportunity to finally work on a Star Wars movie. And now we're getting a little insight on what it's like to work on both movies from young Lucasfilm trainees.

The BFI video shows the new footage at about the 3 minute 51 second mark. The first snippet shows behind the scenes footage of Rey running on what appears to be Ahch-To with a lightsaber in hand, which then edits into some finished footage of a TIE Fighter getting blown to bits by the Millennium Falcon. The next and quite possibly the most exciting snippet shows the return of Captain Phasma with an army of stormtroopers in front of a giant green screen and then flashes to some finished footage of the army walking through flames.

The very short clips go by really quickly, but they look fantastic. While's Rey's footage looks to obviously be from Ahch-To, the footage of Captain Phasma could really be from anywhere, though it has left many to speculate that it could be on the planet of Crait. Could there be a large-scale battle on Crait? The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson did confirm that Crait was shown in the teaser trailer that looked like a desert battle remake (not a rip off) of Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back. The footage of Phasma is dark, so it could be at night or taken from the interior of something.

For fans that actually sit through the whole 5-minute BFI/Lucasfilm video, you can see the back-stories on some young individuals who were given the chance to work on two pretty huge movies. 13 trainees were chosen to work on The Last Jedi and the number more than double to 28 trainees for the still untitled Han Solo movie. The training program aims to make sure that movies made in the U.K. are truly representative of the U.K.'s diverse society. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has said that the "initiative is meaningful for both Lucasfilm and the industry at large. Diversity is just as important behind the scenes as it is on the screen."

Now that's some more footage has crept out, when do we get to see more? Comic-Con is in a few weeks and many have speculated that we will get a new Last Jedi trailer by then while others say we'll more than likely get it at Disney's D23 the week before Comic-Con. We do know at the very least we'll be getting a look behind the scenes for D23. As far as Han Solo is concerned it may be a while before we see any footage, especially since they'll be filming while D23 and Comic-Con are going on with a brand new director. You can check out the new clips below.