There are few characters in the history of cinema that can rival that of Han Solo, both in terms of popularity and icon status. Harrison Ford first brought everyone's favorite scruffy looking nerf herder to life in Star Wars: A New Hope back in 1977, but famously, he wasn't originally intended to be the guy. As it turns out, the role almost went to Glynn Turman, meaning we almost had a black Han Solo.

TMZ recently caught up with the 69-year-old actor as he was leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles. He was asked directly about almost being cast as Han Solo in Star Wars and wasn't shy about confirming that yes, it almost happened. The interviewer pressed him to see if he harbors any ill will about not getting the part, and he most certainly doesn't. Here is what he had to say.

"No, not really. Not at all, not at all. Get the book. Skywalker. Read the book. He goes into it there."

The actor is most likely referring to the book Skywalking: The Life And Films Of George Lucas, which delves deep in to the artist's history. The creator of this universe previously stated that having Han Solo and Princess Leia as an interracial couple was just too risky at the time of the movie's release, though it would have been a game changer.

Though he never managed to get a role in a major franchise, Glynn Turman has had himself a very full career, with more than 100 credits to his name. He did manage to star in smaller roles in other classic movies like Gremlins and Men of Honor and he is still working today. So given his successful career, it isn't entirely surprising that he doesn't harbor any ill will. That said, he surely must have wondered what would have been should things have gone a different way and he did land the role of Han Solo in Star Wars.

Glynn Turman isn't the only actor who had a brush with greatness. There were many actors who audition for the part of Han Solo but didn't get it. Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell, Steve Martin, Burt Reynolds and even Bill Murray auditioned for the role in Star Wars, but the role ultimately went to Harrison Ford and the rest is history, as they say. Interestingly enough, a ton of the people who auditioned for the role went on to have long, successful careers. Sure, many of them were working before Star Wars, but they certainly weren't the big name actors they are now.

No doubt, any one of those other names would have changed the Star Wars dynamic, but having Glynn Turman would have been a very progressive and very different choice for the time. But Harrison Ford made the character his own and it is hard to imagine any Star Wars fan, or George Lucas, would change it now. You can check out the video for yourself below as we await the next Star Wars spin-off, which will revolve around Han Solo.