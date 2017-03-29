Mark Hamill is officially coming to Star Wars Celebration Orlando. And he's going to have a little more to say than he did in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The legendary actor, known as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga, the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham video game series, host of Mark Hamill's Pop Culture Quest, and much more, is set to return for his sixth Star Wars Celebration. Hamill, a Star Wars icon, has become a Celebration favorite for his insightful, heartfelt, and very funny talks.

StarWars.com announced today that at Celebration Orlando, he will be present for all four days of the show, signing autographs and part of some very special programming. On Friday, April 14, fans can attend "Mark Hamill's Tribute to Carrie Fisher," in which the actor remembers the talent, humor, and legacy of his friend and co-star. Sunday, April 16, will see Hamill take the stage solo (no pun intended) for the appropriately titled "Hamill Himself," featuring an hour of anecdotes and audience Q&A.

In the past, Hamill has discussed everything from making the Star Wars films to how he gave his complete collection of vintage Star Wars toys to his kids, allowing them to open every single item. He'll also throw in the occasional Beatles reference. Who knows what he'll discuss this time? The Jedi returns this April. Don't miss it. Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info! If that news wasn't exciting enough, Electronic Arts also announced today that fans will get the first look at Star Wars Battlefront II at Star Wars Celebration.

Commence primary ignition, the first trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II is imminent. On April 15 at 2:30PM ET/11:30AM PT at Star Wars Celebration, Electronic Arts will be presenting during the "The Galaxywide Premiere of Star Wars Battlefront II" panel. Not able to attend in person? You'll still be able to watch online through the Star Wars Celebration live stream. Join the award-winning developers from DICE, Criterion and Motive as they offer a glimpse at the game and debut the first trailer.

This year's Star Wars Celebration will also be celebrating A New Hope's 40th Anniversary, with a panel on Thursday, April 13, hosted by Warwick Davis and featuring LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy and a number of "surprise guests," one of which may very well be Mark Hamill. It is also believed that this Thursday panel will reveal the first ever trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, although that still hasn't been officially confirmed by LucasFilm as of yet. It has been confirmed, though, that Star Wars Celebration will not happen in 2018, but it will return in 2019, just in time for Star Wars: Episode IX.