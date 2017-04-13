Didn't make it to Florida for Star Wars Celebration this weekend? Don't worry about it, because you can still get in on the action. Disney and Lucasfilm want to make sure fans around the world are able to enjoy the event, even if they can't be there in person, so they are live streaming all of the big panels throughout the weekend. Like the Star Wars 40th anniversary panel, which you can watch live right now. It may not be as good as being there in person, but it is the next best thing. So get comfy on the couch and settle in for what promises to be a great and memorable event for Star Wars fans.

Star Wars Celebration officially kicks off today and Lucasfilm is starting things off in style. The main event for the opening day of the Star Wars fan event is a panel they are calling 40 Years of Star Wars, which will be celebrating four decades of fun in a galaxy far, far away. Last year there was something of a shortage when it came to surprises and news at Star Wars Celebration. Kicking things off with a huge panel like this, which will certainly include some surprises, and perhaps the first trailer for The Last Jedi, and it is a great way to show fans that this year will be a different situation. Here is the official description of the panel from the Star Wars Celebration event page.

"A very special tribute to the 40th anniversary of Star Wars will kick start Celebration Orlando in grand fashion. The panel, hosted by Warwick Davis, will feature Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and discussions with some of the saga's brightest stars, highlighting the impact of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom that has propelled it for the last four decades. As is tradition, this marquee Celebration event will undoubtedly include many not-to-be-missed surprises."

This is absolutely a momentous occasion for Star Wars and Lucasfilm appears to be treating it as such. Not only is Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy going to be on hand, but there are some "galactic-sized surprise" being teased for the event itself. Surprises aside, the panel they have put together is very impressive. Outside of Kathleen Kennedy and Warwick Davis, the panel will also include Dave Filoni (Star Wars Rebels), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Ian McDiarmid (the Emperor/Darth Sidious), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and even Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), who is making his first appearance at Star Wars Celebration since 2002.

Star Wars Celebration 2017 takes place in Orlando, Florida from now through Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center. But if you can't make it, don't worry. The panels will be live streamed all weekend and we will have the ones you won't want to miss here for you. Be sure to check out the Star Wars 40th anniversary panel live stream for yourself below and keep your eyes peeled for all of the Star Wars news coming your way this weekend.