If you're a fan of Star Wars, it has most definitely been a pretty great weekend for you. Even if you didn't actually make to Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, the event has brought tons of news and reveals for fans all around the world. Plus, Disney and Lucasfilm have been kind enough to live stream the biggest events and panels from Star Wars Celebration for everyone to enjoy. And that includes the Celebration Orlando Closing Ceremony panel, which you can watch for yourself live right now.

Star Wars Celebration has brought so much to the table this year. The event kicked off with the 40th anniversary panel, which brought George Lucas back to the event and saw Harrison Ford at Star Wars Celebration for the very first time. There was also the Last Jedi panel, which finally gave us some information on the highly secretive and highly-anticipated sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Plus, we finally got the very first trailer for the movie. And as always, the Star Wars Rebels panel and trailer delivered in a big way. But it was also revealed that this will be the last season of the show. This panel will be recapping some of the biggest events of the weekend, such as these, and possibly giving us one or two more to go out on.

"Live on the Celebration and Galaxy Stages; streamed to the Behind-The-Scenes Stage. Gather with your friends and fellow Star Wars fans to relive the best moments of the weekend, and bid farewell to another Celebration."

It was announced by Lucasfilm not long before Star Wars Celebration 2017 that the event will be taking a break in 2018 and won't be back until 2019. That means this closing ceremony is an extra big deal. So we can assume, or at the very least hope, that Kathleen Kennedy and the Lucasfilm powers that be have something memorable in store for us.

There are a few things we could possibly be looking forward to. For one, there has been virtually no news about the upcoming Han Solo movie this weekend at Star Wars Celebration. With the movie set to hit theaters in May of 2018, this may be one of the best chances for Lucasfilm to drop something on fans. There is also an as-of-yet unannounced anthology movie slotted for 2020 and Star Wars fans would go absolutely nuts if they were to announce what that movie is going to be. Will it be the rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie with Ewan McGregor? Will it be the Boba Fett bounty hunter movie? We'll have to wait and see, but don't be surprised if we get at least one last bombshell before this year's event comes to a close.

Star Wars Celebration 2017 is officially over after this panel, but this is something you won't want to miss. You never know what could happen as there could definitely be some surprises in store. Be sure to check out the Star Wars Celebration closing ceremony panel live stream for yourself below and keep your eyes peeled for all of the Star Wars news coming your way from the event.