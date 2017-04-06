Exactly one week from today, Star Wars fans from around the world will be descending upon Star Wars Celebration, which kicks off with a Star Wars 40th Anniversary panel on Thursday, April 13 at 11 AM. There has long been speculation that this opening panel will also finally reveal the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, and while that still hasn't been confirmed, it seems there will be something huge revealed at that panel. During today's episode of The Star Wars Show, hosts Andi Guitierrez and Anthony Carboni made it clear that fans should not miss this panel, whether it be attending in person, or watching during the live stream.

The hosts wouldn't say exactly what will be revealed during this opening panel in this week's episode of The Star Wars Show, but it seems likely that this could be where the Star Wars 8 trailer will debut. There is a separate panel specifically for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will take place on Friday, April 14 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM, with director Rian Johnson and LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed to attend, along with numerous "surprise guests," who will most likely be several of the cast members. The description for The Last Jedi panel teases that there will be, "plenty of surprises and special guests on the panel to keep the excitement brewing and speculation spinning throughout the rest of the weekend."

While it would certainly make sense to debut the trailer during the Star Wars The Last Jedi panel, it's believed the trailer will arrive during the 40th Anniversary panel, to kick off this year's Celebration with a bang. It's possible that LucasFilm may debut a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel for The Last Jedi during the Friday panel, or perhaps confirm the identities of some of the new characters, played by Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran and Justin Theroux. The Last Jedi panel is also slated to last for 90 minutes, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday, April 14, and if The Last Jedi panel description is any indication, there could be some more massive announcements throughout the weekend.

It's possible that there could be a slew of blockbuster announcements revealed at this year's Star Wars Celebration, especially after it was confirmed last month that there will be no Star Wars Celebration in 2018, with the convention returning in 2019, just in time for Star Wars 9. It's possible that the studio could confirm rumors about an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off, or announce the next slate of films after Star Wars 9. The studio could also announce the official title for Star Wars 9, and perhaps confirm rumors that production is slated to begin this summer in London.

We reported last month that Disney reportedly has Star Wars movies planned out up until the year 2030, with that report also claiming that the studio may be ready to announce some of these projects at Star Wars celebration. As for reports of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer debuting during this 40th Anniversary panel, those will likely not be confirmed, but fans who aren't attending the Celebration can watch this panel, and many others, through the live stream that will be made available. While we wait for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, take a look at this week's episode of The Star Wars Show below.