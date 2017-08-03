Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are both getting a brand new virtual reality Star Wars experience and this new hyperreality is expected to be at both parks by the end of the year. The news comes after it was revealed that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge would be opening sometime in 2019 when a 3D, full scale model was presented to lucky attendees to Disney's D23 Expo last month. The new virtual reality experiences will be the perfect way to ramp up excitement for the forthcoming expansions to the theme parks.

The new hyperreality experience is called Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, which is in development with Lucasfilm, ILMxLab, and The Void. The Void recently created a hyperreality Ghostbusters experience at Madame Tussauds, which saw rave reviews to lucky visitors who were able to partake in the experience. According to Void's blog, Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire will "plunge guests directly into the iconic Star Wars galaxy. They will move freely throughout the untethered, social, and multi-sensory Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire experience in a way that allows them to interact and engage with friends, family, and Star Wars characters." The two Void Experience Centers will be at Downtown Disney and at Disney Springs in Anaheim and Orlando, respectively.

The Void hopes to accomplish the complete virtual reality experience by working together closely with Lucasfilm to get the immersive sounds from Skywalker Sound to appeal to all of the senses as well as working closely with ILMxLab to get people to be able to step inside of the stories. It should be pretty interesting to see how the project turns out with so much creativity working on the project. It seems like the perfect way to get park visitors ready for the fully immersive premier of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019.

While both theme parks are getting Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the Orlando park is also getting a fully immersive resort and hotel that promises to make park goers a part of the Star Wars story. Guests will have to dress in new clothing and will apparently touch every single minute of your day, culminating in a unique journey everyone who visits. Meals will be themed and there will even be a Star Wars themed gym to work out in.

It is unclear what the story lines will be for Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, but the concept art that is up on The Void's blog appears to have a feel of Rogue One time period. The concept art may not be the best indicator and The Void has promised multiple story lines, so we'll just have to wait and see when the virtual reality experiences are premiered later this year. One thing is for certain; this will definitely be a next-level Star Wars experience that nobody has ever seen, smelled, or heard before. You can check out the concept art below.