Star Wars fans across the globe are still mourning the untimely loss of Carrie Fisher, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles several days prior. To pile onto the tragedy, her mother Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day later. People from all corners of the Star Wars family have been sharing tributes and Oscar Isaac recently shared a photo from behind the scenes of Star Wars: Episode VIII.

The photo was posted to Oscar Isaac's Facebook page and features a behind the scenes look at Carrie Fisher. What is perhaps most exciting about the image is that she is reunited with her long-lost movie brother, Mark Hamill. Unfortunately, we can't see what they have on in terms of costumes, since they are covered up by black robes, but it is very nice for Star Wars fans to get to see them together like this. Here is what Oscar Isaac had to say about Carrie Fisher in his post.

"She had no patience for pretense or small talk. She saw through things, at a different angle, with the gritty wisdom that comes from the hardest lessons. And, man, did she make me laugh. Will miss you dearly, Carrie."

One thing that was definitely missing from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was an interaction of some kind between Luke Skywalker and Leia. In fairness, Luke was missing until the last minute of the movie and didn't have any dialogue, so that wasn't overly possible in the context of that movie. However, having Luke and Leia reunite in Star Wars: Episode VIII is something fans really want to see and this photo is the first thing we have seen that teases exactly that. It also happens to be the first photo from Star Wars 8 to feature Carrie Fisher at all.

Photos from Star Wars 8, and any kind of information really, have been incredibly scarce. Disney and Lucasfilm are really keeping things under wraps, likely until Star Wars Celebration in April. Also, they wanted to focus on Rouge One: A Star Wars Story for the time being. Given what happened in Star Wars: The Force Awakens with Han Solo being killed by Kylo Ren, Luke's nephew and Leia's son, it would seem like a serious bummer if Luke and Leia didn't reunite in this movie. Especially considering it will sadly be the last opportunity for that to happen.

Principal photography wrapped on Star Wars 8 several months ago and it has been confirmed that Carrie Fisher had finished filming her scenes for the movie before her passing. There will likely be reshoots of some kind at some point, so it is good to know that director Rian Johnson was able to get everything he needed with Princess Leia and hopefully, that includes reuniting her with Luke Skywalker during the movie. Star Wars: Episode VIII is set for release on December 15, 2017. You can check out the photo of Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill for yourself below.