Star Wars: The Last Jedi hasn't even hit theaters yet, in fact, we haven't even seen a trailer for it, but it is never too early to start looking ahead to the next chapter. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has been tapped to helm Star Wars 9 and, even though the movie is at very least a few months away from filming, pre-production is well underway. According to him, they already have a completed draft of the screenplay for Star Wars Episode IX.

During CinemaCon, MTV caught up with Colin Trevorrow, who is currently working on his movie The Book of Henry and producing Jurassic World 2. They asked him about the status of Star Wars 9 and, obviously he couldn't say much about it, but he did provide an update and revealed that the script, at least in an early form, is done. Here is what he had to say about it.

"We're writing, we're designing, and there is a draft. You know, we're throwing 110 percent of our souls into it, so there will be nothing left of me when I'm done."

The nature of Star Wars movies in the modern age is very secretive. Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes out in December and we still haven't seen a lick of footage. Or any officially released photos from the movie, for that matter, save for some promo images for merchandising purposes. So we can't expect to learn very much about Star Wars 9 for a while. But behind the scenes, the folks at Disney and Lucasfilm, Colin Trevorrow included, have to be thinking ahead and getting things laid out for the fans. So even though the script will surely go through several other drafts, it is at least good to know that a draft of the ninth chapter in the Skywalker saga is done.

While we can't really know much in terms of story about Star Wars Episode IX yet, since we don't even know what happens in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we do know a few key things. For one, like the other Star Wars movies in the Disney era so far, the movie will be shot on film. In this case, 65mm film. We also know that Carrie Fisher won't return as Princess Leia, due to her untimely and tragic passing. But it was said that she was going to have a significant role in the movie, so it is hard to know how that is going to be dealt with in Star Wars 9. Lucasfilm has already said that they won't resurrect the character with CGI, so it is hard to say how they will approach it. But that will need to be dealt with.

With Star Wars Celebration right around the corner, it is possible we could learn a little bit more about Star Wars 9 in the next week or so, which would be great. A recent report points to the possibility that Star Wars 9 could be shooting this summer, so expect to learn more about the movie in the coming months. Just not too much. As of right now, Star Wars Episode IX is slated to hit theaters on May 24, 2019. That seems to imply that Disney and Lucasfilm are going to be shifting away from their December release strategy, but that could change between now and then. You can check out the interview clip with Colin Trevorrow for yourself below.