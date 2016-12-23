Earlier today, we reported that Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack while aboard an international flight from London to Los Angeles, when other passengers on board sprung into action to administer CPR to the actress. The heart attack took place just 15 minutes before the plane was about to land at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and she was immediately taken to a local hospital after landing. Now we have an update that the actress is in stable condition, along with a number of tweets from Star Wars luminaries and others in the entertainment community, sending their best wishes to Carrie Fisher, who most recently starred as Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Associated Press reports that the Star Wars actress' brother, Todd Fisher, confirmed that his sister is in stable condition and that she was "out of emergency" in a Los Angeles hospital. He would not divulge any further details about what happened on the flight, and it remains unclear when more details will be released. There were two other actors on board, Anna Ankara and Brad Gage, who sent out a few tweets themselves, revealing they were sitting directly behind Carrie Fisher when she went into cardiac arrest, and that she stopped breathing during the flight. Here's what Anna Ankara had to say on Twitter, expressing her gratitude to the staff of United Airlines

"Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK. So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped."

Carrie Fisher had been in London on a book tour for her latest autobiography The Princess Diarist. The actress was traveling with her beloved dog, Gary Fisher, who has gained quite the fan following in recent years, due to the pooch's appearances with Carrie Fisher at Star Wars Celebration and other conventions. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said the department responded at 12:11 p.m. PT at LAX International Airport, Gate 74. While the fire department wouldn't confirm nor deny who was taken, Erik Scott did release this statement.

"The LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane's arrival and provided advanced life support, and aggressively treated and transported (the patient) to a local hospital."

The 60-year-old Carrie Fisher has had health problems in the past, including struggles with bipolar disorder and drug and alcohol abuse. She was also hospitalized in 2013 after exhibiting strange behavior while performing on a cruise ship. We have assembled a number of tweets from Star Wars actors and other celebrities below who are offering their best wishes to the iconic Carrie Fisher. Hopefully we'll have more updates on her condition in the near future.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤ — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

Sending love and well wishes to 'our Princess' @carrieffisher. The Force is strong with you... #YubNub x pic.twitter.com/TP1Z0msUjO — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 23, 2016

The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family. — E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

Be well @carrieffisher. Thoughts, hopes, and the Force are with you. — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 23, 2016

The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family. — E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family. — E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016

I don't pray much anymore but I am praying for you right now, @carrieffisher. Please pull through... https://t.co/Wq6wrlmrnE — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher Don't even think about it!! This planet needs you on it! Sending so much love xxx — graham norton (@grahnort) December 23, 2016

Carrie Fisher please b ok!!! — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 23, 2016