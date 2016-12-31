Between The Force Awakens and Rogue One, we've gotten plenty of new Star Wars characters. But perhaps the most endearing and popular is none other than ball droid BB-8. He immediately stole hearts the moment he appeared in the first ever teaser trailer for Star Wars 7, used to kick off these new movies. While we won't get to see him again on screen until 2017's Star Wars 8, a new fan film has arrived that gives us more of the little droid to love and enjoy.

This funny, yet heartbreaking, short is reminiscent of the Pixar animated shorts that fans have come to know and love over the years. Though it is created by fans, there is a lot of attention payed to detail and its quite fun. The video, which arrives courtesy of Youtube, also features the return of another, less popular droid than BB-8. Though, he does his have his own cult. Here is the synopsis for BB-8: Gonk Droid Awakens.

"After the fall of the Empire, one GNK Power Droid has fallen on hard times. With STAR WARS back on the silver screen, this forgotten droid gets some help getting back on his feet from a very special die-hard fan."

This short comes from Banana-Dragon Productions. And it is dedicated to the late Carrie Fisher, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 60s, several days after she suffered a heart attack while aboard a flight from England to Los Angeles. The short acknowledges that all sounds and character properties belong to their respective owners, and credits the characters to George Lucas and J.J. Abrams. The video goes onto thank a crew of individuals involved with its making that include Kelsea Schodowski, Adam Drezek, Matt Deighton, Julia Deighton, Silver Lake State Park, Sand Dunes, MI, and Emagine Theaters.

Skylar Schodowski and Bejamin Burberry of Robbery Productions are responsible for the music in GDA. Ed's Broadway Gift & Costume, Lake Orion, MI and Sutton's Costumes & Tuxedo, Waterford, MI helped outfit the project with costumes.

This short opens with GNK having been abandoned by the side of the road, no longer in service of the dreaded Empire. The Gonk, as it is more commonly referred to, was first introduced in A New Hope, and has since been seen in a number of Lucasfilm projects over the years, and it was one of the first characters to ever get a Star Wars action figure. BB-8 saves Gonk from ruin, and soon he is serving as Daisy Ridley's end table on the set of Star Wars 8. Gonk was most recently seen on screen in this past December's Rogue One, and its expected that he'll make his return in Star Wars 8 alongside BB-8 as well.