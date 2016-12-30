At the moment, there are a lot of blockbuster movies being made, but the biggest of the big in the modern landscape are without question Star Wars movies. Disney purchased all of Lucasfilm back in 2012 for more than $4 billion and they are making the most of that investment. Unfortunately, none of these Star Wars installments are being helmed by women, yet. But at least one lady working in Hollywood wants a shot at a future Star Wars standalone adventure.

Speaking with Cinemablend recently, Doctor Who and Tank Girl director Rachel Talalay expressed interest in directing a future Star Wars movie. Not only that, but she feels she has the qualifications in order to do the job well. Here is what she had to say.