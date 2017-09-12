Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd just made a starting revelation about her casting process on Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And it may be the biggest hint we've heard yet as to whom Rey's real parents are. As it turns out, Billie Lourd was seriously considered for the part of Rey in Star Wars 7. Is this the biggest hint yet that Princess Leia and Han Solo are actually Rey's parents? Who knows?

But it does make an awful lot of sense as to why director J.J. Abrams would have been considering her for that role in the first place. Lourd ended up with a much smaller role in The Force Awakens. She plays Lieutenant Connix in scenes that allowed her to act opposite her mother, who passed away last December. Star Wars 7 marked Billie's acting debut. Her lack of experience, and perhaps the fact that she isn't exactly the spitting image of her mom may have led to J.J. and his crew ultimately deciding on Daisy Ridley for the role of Rey, whose parentage remains a mystery heading into this Holiday season's sequel.

Lourd was one of the many actresses who auditioned for the part of Rey. Since that time, she has appeared on the Fox series Scream Queens and will be a featured player in the new season of American Horror Story. Apparently, it was J.J. Abrams who encouraged her to audition for the role of Rey, which is now leading many to believe there is a connection between Leia and Rey that hasn't been revealed yet. About not being cast as Rey, Billie Lourd had this to say.

"He ended up finding Daisy Ridley. Who's an incredible actress, so talented. [I ended up with a] tiny role with a couple of lines."

Even though she wasn't cast in the lead, Billie Lourd was beyond excited to get cast in the movie at all. Billie admitted that her mother didn't initially want her to become an actress. Until she saw how comfortable her daughter was in front of the camera. Carrie Fisher changed her tune, and told Lourd to keep at it, as long as she was enjoying it.

"My mom said, 'You know this is really weird that you're comfortable here. This is one of the most uncomfortable environments in the world. Like, if you're comfortable here, you should do this."

Billie Lourd believes fate was on her side, and she's happy that she didn't have to carry the weight of the movie on her own shoulders. She likes the role she was give. She says this about playing Lieutenant Connix.

"It was incredible. I'm a big believer in things happening for a reason. And I think I ended up in that movie for a reason. It was really incredible for us to have that experience together."

Lieutenant Connix will return with a slightly bigger role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which marks Carrie Fisher's final screen performance as General Leia Organa. Billie Lourd knows all to well from living with her mother how to play the Star Wars game though, and she will not give away any of the movie's big secrets. She says.

"You might not know her name, but you should know Connix is back and better than ever."

Billie Lourd will return on the big screen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi this Christmas. Until then, you can catch her in a clip from her Ellen interview in the Twitter embed below.