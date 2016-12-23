Micheal Fassbender has finally admitted that yes, he was up for a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Talks between him and director J.J. Abrams did happen. But ultimately, Fassbender had to pass. The actor, who appears in this weekend's video game adaptation Assassin's Creed, doesn't reveal whom he would have played. But we can make a pretty good guess.

Most of the new characters in Star Wars: The Force Awakens are young and in their twenties. Michael Fassbender is in his late 30s. Though he is the same age as ace pilot Poe Dameron. And if we had to make a wild, uneducated guess, we'd have to assume that's the role J.J. Abrams wanted to cast Michael Fassbender in.

Poe Dameron eventually went to Oscar Isaac, and many have praised that performance. Most fans love the new characters and the actors that play them. All being called perfect. But perhaps Michael Fassbender would have been a little too perfect, and not quite as charming as Isaac in the role of an X-Wing pilot capture by the First Order, who eventually helps destroy the Starkiller base.

The other character that may have been perfect for Michael Fassbender would have been the one that eventually went to Domhnall Gleeson, who plays General Hux. Though that role was cast younger too. It's not hard to see Fassbender as a First Order general with shades of an Imperial officer. But when it comes down to it, Fassbender didn't lose out on a role in Star Wars for being wrong for any particular part. He was simply too busy at the time the movie was shooting to participate. Talking with MTV, Michael Fassbender says this about his brush with Star Wars fame.

"We talked about a role. We had a conversation. I'm pretty sure I was busy doing something else in the summer he was kickstarting that."

Michael Fassbender certainly isn't hurting for work. And he's no stranger to genre movies. He has appeared in all three installments of the X-men prequel trilogy, playing Magneto. And this Christmas, he takes the lead in the fantasy adventure Assassin's Creed, which is based on the popular video game of the same name, and like X-men, dabbles in time travel elements.

We may never know what specific role J.J. Abrams wanted Michael Fassbender to take on. But it's never too late for Michael Fassbender to join the Star Wars universe. And we mean that literally. Disney will be making Star Wars movies until the end of time, and with a number of spin-offs happening well into the next decade, we're guessing a perfect role for Michael Fassbender to play will eventually emerge.

Fassbender isn't the only high profile actor to have skipped out on a Star Wars role, Eddie Redmayne admitted during his Fantastic Beasts press that he tried out for Kylo Ren, a role that eventually went to Adam Driver. Assassin's Creed is in theaters right now, and will actually be battle Rogue One at the box office this holiday season.