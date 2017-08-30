Ever wonder what it would be like if the First Order invaded America, bringing it's massive Star Destroyers to our shores? Wonder no more as Lucasfilm and Disney launch it's official Star Wars: The Last Jedi merchandising campaign with a fun surprise. Force Friday 2 is in full effect starting Thursday at midnight. And it's going to be an event that brings Labor Day weekend to it's knees.

Kneel before Snoke as he brings his warships to popular landmarks all throughout the globe. All so you can buy some toys. We're getting ready for a wave of Luke Skywalker teases unlike anything we've seen in the past 30 years. And it's going to be quite spectacular.

Disney and Lucasfilm today kicked off the countdown to Force Friday II, the global event celebrating the launch of the products from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with an AR surprise for Star Wars fans around the world. Fans within a mile of 20 global landmarks simply open the Star Wars App, select Find the Force and point their phone to the sky to see a short augmented reality scene unfold. The 10-second animation shows a Star Destroyer loom over key landmarks as two TIE Fighters shoot past into the distance. Comments Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing at Lucasfilm.

"This Force Friday II weekend, we're inviting fans and families to join the Resistance and help 'Find the Force' in our global augmented reality treasure hunt taking place across more than 20,000 retail locations. We're kicking the event off with an extra AR surprise for anyone near 20 of the world's most iconic destinations. Just open the Star Wars App, and look up!"

Fans with the Star Wars App near one of the 20 landmarks can take pictures of the AR scene and join the social conversation using #FindtheForce and #ForceFriday. Others can check out videos and photos of the scenes at starwars.com.

Today through Sept. 3, fans can view the AR scene within a mile of the following geographical coordinates (there are apps and other mean to convert geographic coordinates to a point on a map): Central Park, USA 40.781,-73.966, CN Tower, Canada, 43.638,-79.388, Coca-Cola London Eye, UK, 51.501,-0.124, Copacabana Beach, Brazil, -22.973,-43.185, Eiffel Tower, France, 48.862,2.288, Gamla Stan, Sweden, 59.325,18.071, Golden Gate Bridge, USA, 37.807,-122.469, Gran Via, Spain, 40.420,-3.706, Grand Canyon, USA, 36.061,-112.109, Ha'Penney Bridge, Ireland, 53.346,-6.263, Hollywood Sign, USA, 34.127,-118.326, Lumpini Park, Thailand, 13.729,100.542, Memorial de America Latina, Brazil, -23.527,-46.663, Merlion Park, Singapore, 1.286,103.854, Niagara Falls, Canada, 43.083,-79.078, Piazza del Duomo, Italy, 43.773,11.255, Schloss Charlottenburg, Germany, 52.520, 13.295, Sydney, Harbour Bridge, Australia, -33.861,151.221, Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, 22.294,114.169, Yoyogi Park, Japan, 35.672,139.694.

The augmented reality adventure will continue through the weekend as Star Wars fans across the planet unite for Find the Force, the pop-up AR treasure hunt rolling out at 20,000 retail locations around the world for Force Friday II from Sept. 1-3. It will feature new and favorite Star Wars characters from the upcoming film via the Find the Force feature in the Star Wars App. More information and an early look at the new Porg characters in AR is available at www.starwars.com/findtheforce.