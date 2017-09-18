Disney is bringing back the fan-favorite Star Wars Galactic Nights this December to celebrate the release of The Last Jedi. The Star Wars-themed event was a big hit last year at the Florida theme park, so it was decided to bring back the after-hours party to eat lightsaber churros and party with Darth Vader. With less than 100 days to go before The Last Jedi comes to theaters, excitement is through the roof.

Galactic Nights premiered at Hollywood Studios this past April during Star Wars Celebration Orlando as a special one-time event filled with Star Wars celebrities, a scavenger hunt, and even the first appearance of Rey during the Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away show. StarWars.com has announced that Galactic Nights will be coming back one more time (until the release of Star Wars 9), December 16th, the day after the release of The Last Jedi and tickets are now on sale. Star Wars: Galactic Nights will rehash much of the same festivities as when it premiered in April such as lightsaber churros, the Galactic Scavenger Hunt, special photo opportunities, Ewoks, and new Star Wars characters all alongside the current Star Wars characters and shows that are at Hollywood Studios.

Some of the events that are available this year include, Star Wars Entertainment, which is the Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular fireworks show and the Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away stage show. The show will be enhanced with special new saga elements. A sneak peek at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge will also happen as The Epic Theater will play host to a special one-night-only panel discussion about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the 14-acre Star Wars expansion that's set to open in 2019 at Disney's Hollywood Studios. It will probably include the 3D rendering of the park that was shown off at this year's D23 convention. Special photo ops will be available throughout the park, guests can step into immersive and iconic scenes from their favorite Star Wars movies in a series of incredibly detailed photo locations, including new backdrops inspired by Star Wars Rebels and other scenes from the Star Wars universe.

In addition, character encounters will be available as well. Guests will have to be on the lookout for Star Wars characters like Ewoks, AWR Troopers and roaming droids; Jedi Knights teaching younglings in Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple; rocketing to the stars aboard Star Tours: The Adventures Continue; and more. Obviously, there will be exclusive food and beverage merchandise, this is Disney that we're talking about here. No details to what the exclusive merch is, but it will more than likely tie in with The Last Jedi.

Tickets are now on sale through the Disney World official website and will cost $129, plus fees, to get in and celebrate the release of The Last Jedi on the day after the premier. This is a pretty genius tie-in that will certainly have fans from all over the world attend to double dip on all of the Star Wars hype. The Last Jedi opens on December 15th and Star Wars: Galactic Nights opens the following evening.