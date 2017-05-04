Last week, a new report claimed that two Han Solo spin-off character names had been unearthed, although they were never confirmed and it isn't known who is actually playing these characters quite yet. Today another unconfirmed report reveals three more character names, along with the three actors who are portraying them. Although there aren't any specific character details that go along with these names, if you want to avoid any potential SPOILERS, stop reading now.

While these names have yet to be confirmed, Making Star Wars reports that these characters are Rebolt, portrayed by Ian Kenny, Moloch played by Harley Durst and Moloch's unnamed henchman, played by Tien Hoang. We reported about Ian Kenny's casting back in March, but this is the first we're hearing of Moloch and Moloch's Henchman, and the inclusion of Harley Durst and Tien Hoang. It isn't known if they are playing creatures in costumes or human characters at this point.

They join the previously-revealed characters of Mother Proxima, Val and Dryden Vos, who may or may not have a connection to the prequel-era Jedi character named Quinlan Vos. There was talk that George Lucas didn't kill Quinlan Vos in Revenge of the Sith because he had plans to use this character in a TV series entitled Star Wars Underworld, which never saw the light of day. As for the other characters, Mother Proxima is a puppet character who will be controlled by puppeteer Dave Chapman, who controlled BB-8 in The Force Awakens. The initial report claimed that one of the previously-announced cast members will be playing Mother Proxima. The Val character is said to have top billing, and is believed to be played by either Emilia Clarke or Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The site has also heard mention of "Gremm" and "Emlys Nest" which are connected to these characters, but it isn't known if they are other characters, or places that will be seen in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, and given the bizarre nature of most Star Wars character names and planets, Gremm and Emlys Nest could certainly either be people or places. With production still under way, it remains to be seen when any story or character details will be officially unveiled.

Yesterday, we reported that production is about to shift to the Canary Island called Fuerteventura, which is scheduled to start filming in a few weeks. While it isn't known exactly what will be shot here, it is said to be a "desert salt flats planet," which was originally rumored to be Han Solo's homeland of Corellia. While Corellia has been mentioned in the Star Wars movies before, this would mark the first time fans would get to see the actual planet. Hopefully we'll have more updates on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story as production continues.