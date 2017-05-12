When production started on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story in February, the first cast photo was released, featuring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the new Chewbacca, Joonas Suotamo. It was revealed shortly after Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted in theaters that Peter Mayhew split his time as Chewie with Suotamo, a 6-foot-11 former basketball player, who would step in for the more physical scenes that Peter Mayhew could not perform due to his bad knees. A new petition has surfaced to bring back Peter Mayhew in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, and while there is plenty of fan support behind this petition, it's not quite what you think.

This petition was started by Erin Victor earlier this month on Change.org, which as of now, has 3,367 signatures, out of the 5,000 needed for this petition to be delivered to directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord. This petition, however, is not to bring back Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca, but instead to have him cameo without a full body costume, as a nice Easter Egg for Star Wars fans. Here's Erin Victor's statement to Miller and Lord on this petition below, citing that there is a precedent already in place for such a cameo.

"For the new Han Solo Anthology Film, Young Han Solo and Young Chewbacca will both be played by new young actors. At Star Wars Celebration a few weeks ago, I found out that Peter Mayhew, the actor who has played Chewbacca in every Star Wars film to date, would love the opportunity to have a quick cameo as himself in the background of the new Han Solo standalone film. The precedent has already been set. A number of Star Wars' masked character actors have donned new costumes in other scenes or even other movies: Warwick Davis, Jeremy Bulloch, Ahmed Best, and Anthony Daniels, to name a few. Their roles demanded little spotlight, but to avid fans of the franchise, their appearances were fun "easter eggs" and provided some unique trivia. In a franchise full of tradition, there's no other actor more deserving of a playful cameo in the upcoming Han Solo Anthology film. Let the wookiee win!"

Peter Mayhew even responded to the petition himself on Twitter last week, stating it "would be lovely" to have a cameo in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. It's been just over a week since the petition started, so it will most likely reach the 5,000 required signatures, but it remains to be seen if directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller will bring in the iconic 72-year-actor for a cameo. It would also give a chance for young Joonas Suotamo to reunite with his mentor, after the actor delivered a heartfelt message to fans in February, where he said that he aspired to "make Peter proud" and said that his "guidance and kindness have been invaluable gifts."

We reported earlier this week that production has shifted to the island of Fuerteventura, part of the Canary Islands, with a new aerial photo taken above the set that seems to reveal this location will be used for scenes on the iconic desert planet of Tatooine. There had been rumors that this location could also be used for Han Solo's homeland of Corellia, which has been mentioned in the movies before, but never actually shown on screen. Take a look at Peter Mayhew's response to this Han Solo: A Star Wars Story petition to give the iconic actor a cameo role.