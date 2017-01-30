Earlier today, Chris Miller, who is directing Han Solo: A Star Wars Story with Phil Lord, announced that shooting is under way with the first set photo. Even though production has begun, that doesn't mean the entire cast has assembled yet. Woody Harrelson recently revealed that he doesn't start filming until March. And it seems Donald Glover isn't filming yet either, explaining in a recent interview that he hasn't even read the script yet.

In an interview with Sci-Fi Now Magazine (courtesy of Xpose.ie), Donald Glover was discussing the level of secrecy on a Star Wars movie and his level of preparation. The actor stated that he was cutting down on fast food and starting to hike more, to get in shape to play Lando Calrissian, but he admitted that he still hasn't seen the script. Here's what he had to say, joking about the level of secrecy there is in regards to the script.

"It's like an owl flies through your window and gives you a script, that's how quiet and confidential it is."

While there is very little we know about how Donald Glover's young Lando fits into the story, we learn that Lando and Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) go way back, in the 1980 classic The Empire Strikes Back, where Billy Dee Williams played Lando. This Han Solo spin-off is said to take place 10 years before the events of the first ever Star Wars movie, 1977's A New Hope, giving a true origin story for this iconic smuggler. When asked how he plans to approach this Lando character, Glover said he doesn't plan on imitating Billy Dee Williamas at all.

"I think the point of all of this is just to make people believe you, so I just keep thinking about that. I'm not Billy Dee Williams, I am not that cool. I don't think anyone is really, but I just had to make it believable. I had to do my own 'cool.' I called my mum and my dad when I heard I'd won the role, and she said to me, 'Don't mess this up. This is Billy Dee Williams, and he is really cool.' I take it very seriously."

Donald Glover joins Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Emilia Clarke in an unspecified role, and Woody Harrelson, who recently confirmed rumors that he's playing Garris Shrike, the mentor to Han Solo. There is talk that part of the story may include an iconic Star Wars moment that has never been seen on screen before. Fans learned in Empire Strikes Back that Han Solo won his iconic ship the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian in a Sabacc game, and it's possible that fans may get to see this actual game unfold in this movie, but that has yet to be confirmed. As of now, all we do know for sure, aside from the cast, is that Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing from a script by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan, with Disney setting a May 25, 2018 release date. However, they have also been rumors that they may shift Han Solo: A Star Wars Story to December 2018, but that has yet to be confirmed either.