There has never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan, not just because there is a new movie hitting theaters every year, but because there are also numerous novels and comic books being released that are part of the official canon. A new book entitled Aftermath: Empire's End was released today, which, as we previously reported, addresses the fate of the much-maligned Jar Jar Binks. But it also includes another intriguing revelation as well. This book confirms that Chewbacca's son, seen only during the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, is now, in fact part of the official Star Wars cinematic canon.

Screen Rant reports that there are sections of this novel which offer numerous interludes, providing "snapshots" of the goings-on in several different parts of the galaxy. One of these interludes is set on Kashyyyk, following a Wookiee named Lumpawaroo, a.k.a. "Waroo." This Wookie is trying to take out all of the remaining traces of the Empire, as he's seen freeing a group from a child labor camp. Waroo then comes face to face with an Imperial officer named Dessard, who seems to enjoy torturing wookies. Before Dessard kills Waroo, his father Chewbacca comes in with a rescue group and saves the day, leading to an emotional reunion where they "sing a song of family."

In the now-infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, most of the story centered on Chewbacca returning to see his family for Life Day, which includes his son known as "Lumpy." It seems likely that both "Lumpy" and "Waroo" are either the same wookie, or that author Chuck Wendig merely paid homage to the divisive holiday special by naming Chewbacca's son Lumpawaroo. Even if they are different wookies, it is still part of the Star Wars canon now that Chewbacca is in fact a father, which means that future movies could actually incorporate this younger wookie into the story. It's also possible that future novels could flesh out the "Lumpy"/"Waroo" story even more.

The Aftermath novel trilogy is set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. This novel also features the Battle of Jakku, which fans saw wreckage from in the opening scenes of The Force Awakens, with a massive Star Destroyer that remained crashed on the desert planet for decades after the battle ensued. The novel also features the final battle of the Galactic Civil War. Now that Chewbacca's parentage has been confirmed, it remains to be seen how LucasFilm will incorporate this backstory into future novels or even movies.

The Star Wars Holiday Special aired on CBS in November 1978, featuring a number of Star Wars actors such as Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Kenny Baker (R2-D2) and James Earl Jones (Darth Vader). The special also included appearances by Bea Arthur, Art Carney, Diahann Carroll and Harvey Korman. The special was so poorly-received that it was never aired on television again, nor was it ever officially released on home video. Hopefully we'll find out more about Chewbacca's son in future Star Wars movies or novels.