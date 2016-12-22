Christmas is soon to become synonymous with Star Wars in a lot of ways. Last year, Disney released Star Wars: The Force Awakens during the most wonderful time of year, and they did the same with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story this year. Now the How It Should Have Ended gang is getting in on the fun, releasing a new video with Chewbacca doing his take on a holiday classic.

How It Should Have Ended recently uploaded a video featuring everyone's favorite Wookiee doing a version of "Silent Night" to their YouTube channel. Yes, it is exactly what it sounds like. The video takes a bunch of Chewie's various groans and grunts from the movies he has appeared in and assembled them to the tune of "Silent Night." It may not be able to compare to the classic Bing Crosby version, but what can really? At least we all already know the words, so we at least know what Chewbacca is trying to get across. Han Solo isn't the only one that can understand him this time. Well, maybe we can't understand him, but we get the message.

This actually isn't the first time the audio of Chewbacca singing "Silent Night" has made its way onto the internet. As How It Should Have Ended notes, the idea actually first came from a guy named Scott Anderson in 1999. With his permission, James Covenant from How It Should Have Ended decided to make this new video. Luckily they don't really have to worry about getting permission from anyone at Lucasfilm, since the studio has been historically very supportive of fan creations and fan art/fiction of any kind. As for the rightsholders to "Silent Night?" That is a different story, but we can assume they're in the clear here.

This also doesn't happen to be the first time that Wookiees have been making noises incoherently for the sake of the holiday season. Back in 1978, the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special aired once and only once on CBS. It is undeniably terrible and flat out baffling, but for those who haven't seen it (since the only copies that exist are bootlegs), the beginning of the special focuses on Chewbacca's family on the planet of Kashyyyk. For whatever reason, the first 15 minutes or so take place with the family members speaking entirely in Wookiee grunts, with no subtitles. The viewer is left to wonder what exactly is going on and it isn't really anything overly compelling. It is fairly safe to say this is a much better attempt at some Wookiee holiday fun. Sorry, Life Day supporters.

We are going to have to wait until next year around Christmas time to actually see Chewbacca back on the big screen in Star Wars: Episode VIII, which comes out on December 15, 2017. So for now, this delightfully bizarre rendition of "Silent Night" will have to do. Be sure to check out the video for yourself below.