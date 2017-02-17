You don't steal plans to the Death Star without making the Empire angry. Fans will learn how angry very soon. LucasFilm is excited to announce Inferno Squad, a new novel from Christie Golden coming July 25, about an elite Imperial squad and their mission following the events of Rogue One. While there are more details to come regarding the book, LucasFilm has released a first look at the cover, and the official description below offers a glimpse into what fans can expect. Here's the official plot description.

"The Rebellion may have heroes like Jyn Erso and Luke Skywalker. But the Empire has Inferno Squad. After the humiliating theft of the Death Star plans and the resulting destruction of the battle station, the Empire is on the defensive. In response to this stunning defeat, the Imperial Navy has authorized the formation of an elite team of soldiers, known as Inferno Squad. Their mission: infiltrate and eliminate the remnants of Saw Gerrera's Partisans. Following the death of their leader, the Partisans have carried on his extremist legacy, determined to thwart the Empire, no matter what the cost. Now, Inferno Squad must prove their status as the best of the best and take down the Partisans from within. But as the danger intensifies and the threat of discovery grows, how far will Inferno Squad go to ensure the safety of the Empire?"

StarWars.com broke the news of this new novel earlier today. Since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story essentially ends towards the beginning of A New Hope, it isn't clear if any of the events from that 1977 classic will be referenced in this book, or if it will be set in another corner of the galaxy. LucasFilm also didn't reveal any pricing details for the book, but it's possible that LucasFilm could be selling this book a bit early for fans at San Diego Comic-Con. The 2017 convention runs from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, just a few days before the book goes on sale, but it hasn't been confirmed if the Rogue One book will be showcased at SDCC.

Rogue One was by far the biggest domestic box office hit of 2016, earning $527.8 million, the only movie last year to cross the $500 million domestic threshold. It also recently crossed the $1 billion worldwide plateau, but its current worldwide total of $1.04 billion is still just short of Captain America: Civil War's $1.15 billion tally. It's possible that it may beat Captain America: Civil War for the 2016 worldwide crown, but since its box office run is winding down, there may not be enough time left for this spin-off to overtake these Marvel heroes.

Fans looking for more stories coming out of Rogue One, we reported last month that a Marvel comic book adaptation of the movie will debut in April, and will feature a number of scenes not featured in the theatrical release. Writer Jody Hauser said that the comic will feature, "a mix of material from existing versions of the story, as well as new scenes." While we wait for more on this Rogue One: A Star Wars Story sequel novel Inferno Squad, take a look at the cover below.