The Grammy Awards aired last night, although some of the awards were handed out Sunday afternoon, before the live telecast. One of the awards that was given was to John Williams, who won Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, beating out Ennio Morricone for The Hateful Eight, Thomas Newman for Bridge Of Spies, Alva Noto and Ryuichi Sakamoto for The Revenant, and Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein for Netflix's Stranger Things. Ennio Morricone actually beat out John Williams at the Oscars last year. We also have word that John Williams has already starting working on Star Wars: The Last Jedi score, 10 months before the movie hits theaters.

Robert Meyer Burnett revealed on Twitter that John Williams celebrated his 85th birthday on Thursday by conducting an orchestra session for the score of The Last Jedi. Composing the score is traditionally one of the very last steps in making a movie, which is usually done just a few months before the film hits theaters. Robert Meyer Burnett revealed that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson wants to use the score while he's editing the film. It remains unclear how long it will take for John Williams to finish composing the entire score.

It's possible that they could also use new music from John Williams' score in the first Last Jedi trailer, which reportedly isn't going to debut until Star Wars Celebration, which takes place from April 15 through April 17 in Orlando, Florida. It won't be a traditional trailer, though. This will reportedly be a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, which will represent the first footage seen from the movie. A source claimed that there won't be a teaser or any other footage released before this reel debuts in April. There had previously been reports that the first teaser would debut in the first quarter of 2017, with some speculating that the teaser may be attached to theatrical prints of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which hits theaters on March 17, but that was never confirmed. We also reported recently that a cut of the film has been screened, with Disney CEO Bob Iger calling it a great addition to the Skywalker family saga.

Rey took her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now she will continue her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the continuing Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed that principal photography began at Pinewood Studios in London on February 15, 2016. It wrapped production this past summer and is now in post-production. Coming back are cast members Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis.

New cast members will include Academy Award winner Benicio Del Toro, Academy Award nominee Laura Dern, and talented newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. Star Wars: Episode VIII is produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. Joining the production crew will be some of the industry's top talent, including Steve Yedlin (Director of Photography), Bob Ducsay (Editor), Rick Heinrichs (Production Designer), Peter Swords King (Hair and Make-Up Designer), and Mary Vernieu (US Casting Director). Take a look at Robert Meyer Burnett's tweet about Star Wars: The Last Jedi.