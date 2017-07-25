Star Wars fans are ready to get in line for Disney's upcoming theme park additions that are headed to Disneyland and Disney World, which will take fans to a galaxy far, far away. During D23 we found out that Star Wars land is going to officially be titled Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and that it is going to arrive in 2019. The park additions are going to feature two pretty epic sounding rides, but it turns out there was going to be a third ride that, for whatever reason, wound up not happening. The ride would have involved getting to ride on the back of a Bantha. Oh, what could have been.

The news comes courtesy of the Unofficial Guide's Disney Dish Podcast. According to Jim Hill while speaking on the episode, a third ride was going to be included at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge that would have featured the massive elephant-esque creatures that first appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope and were employed by the Tusken Raiders as a means of transportation. Based on Jim Hill's description of the ride, it sounds like visitors to the park would have been able to use them in a similar capacity.

According to Hill, the Bantha ride would have been a callback to the Pack Mules Through Nature's Wonderland that closed at Disneyland years ago. Disney's Imagineers were going to employ a trackless ride system inside of massive animatronic Bantha vehicles. Sounds cool already, right? Visitors would have to board the Banthas from an elevated platform because of their massive size. Guests would then sit in a cage fitting 12-16 people at a time that was positioned on the back of the Bantha. Local alien salesman would have been the ones selling this attraction to "tourists," which is a fun touch. The Bantha ride would take passengers from the heart of the city, out into the hills overlooking a Resistance base and then back toward the First Order occupation and eventually back to the center of the city.

Even without this Bantha ride, there will be plenty of Star Wars attractions to enjoy at the park. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will feature food and shops in addition to the cool hands-on experiences that edged out the Bantha ride. Visitors will be able to "take the controls of the Millennium Falcon on a customized mission" and partake in "an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climatic battle between the First Order and the Resistance." The second ride is going to make it feel like you are on a Star Destroyer inside of a hanger bay, similar to Finn and Poe's adventure in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. All of this is going to be taking place on a planet in the galaxy's Outer Rim, which is largely uncharted.

There is no specific opening date yet for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, but it is going to open in 2019. And it most definitely will not have this awesome sounding Bantha ride. But hey, no use crying over spilled blue milk, right?