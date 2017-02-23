With the cost to get into Disneyland at about $100 a ticket (or more?), it is pretty apparent that the Mouse, his house and everybody else at the CEO level clean up when people come to Disneyland and Disney World. So rather than rest on their laurels, the folks at Disney have decided to turn things up a notch and add even more money to their coffers. They did this by recently announcing that Disney is going to add Star Wars Land to both of its theme parks.

For those of us who grew up on Star Wars, this news was met with a great deal of excitement and anticipation. Star Wars Land? Is it possible that such a magical place could exist? Might we actually get to fly X-Wing Fighters or even the Millennium Falcon? Might this one section of these famed themed parks become the new happiest place on earth?

Immediately upon hearing that in 2019 this place, which heretofore had only existed in the hearts and minds of the Star Wars faithful, would be completed, the questions started. What would be in Star Wars Land? What wouldn't be there? What would we get to do? How would we get to do it? What is George Lucas' involvement in this endeavor?

Information about this project isn't totally top secret. At the same time, news is slowly trickling in. Disney seems to be treating this Star Wars production like another Star Wars film. They are giving information but, as is usually the case, it isn't enough for those of us that want to know just what our $100 entrance will get us. Will prices go up to subsidize Star Wars Land's construction?

So with all of these thoughts swirling around, and not wanting to contribute to the speculation and "#fakenews," we have decided to examine what we know. Maybe we will end up with more questions? Perhaps we will learn something in the process? The point is that by aggregating the list, "Star Wars Land What We Know," we hope to shed some light on this place that promises to be as magical and mysterious as the Star Wars films themselves.

Star Wars Land introduces an all-new planet.

According to the Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Bob Chepak, Star Wars Land is going to be set on, "a gateway planet located on the outer rim, full of places and characters familiar and not so familiar." Essentially, this place is supposedly going to be an entirely new land. It isn't going to have characters from the film walking around doing meet and greets. Rather, it will be bring fans of Star Wars into places that they have either seen in the movies or only imagined. It appears that Star Wars Land will be a hodge-podge of old and new. There were will be ships that we can pilot, a cantina that we can visit, and characters that we can interact with. However, it is almost like entering this alien world will literally put us in the films that we have been following all our lives.

Fans will become fully immersed in the world of Star Wars.

Placing Star Wars Land on a new planet is a very smart idea. If it was on Mos Eisley or Mustafar we would come into Star Wars Land with expectations that would be almost impossible to meet. By taking us out of what we already know, we again can have yet another Star Wars experience that manages to bolster our long relationship with this filmic property. Also, all the really shady characters hang out on the Outer Rim so we know that Star Wars Land will be fun, interesting and maybe even a tad dangerous. We obviously can't say for sure, but Star Wars Land's goal seems to be to transport people completely into the world of Star Wars movies. How will visitors be fully immersed in this world? Well, the world of amusement parks has changed over the years. One gets the feeling that Star Wars Land will make Star Tours look archaic (more on that later). Imagine if they employ 4K technology to how we can experience parts of Star Wars Land? What if they there are sections that enable visitors to a have a true VR experience? The possibilities, like the world of Star Wars, are endless.