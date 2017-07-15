Two years ago, Disney announced that they were going to be adding a massive Star Wars themed attraction to their theme parks. Details have been coming here and there, but the park that will take fans to a galaxy far, far away has largely remained a mystery. No longer. Disney has officially revealed that Star Wars Land is officially titled Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and that it will open in 2019. You may want to start standing in line now.

Disney is currently holding their D23 Expo, which happens once every two years. During their Disney Parks and Resorts panel they decided to finally reveal the name of their Star Wars attraction. So we can all stop calling it Star Wars Land now. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge feels like an appropriate title, since the attraction will be a planet located in the Outer Rim. It was revealed that the attraction will open in 2019, but no specific date was revealed. But it will be opening in Disneyland first, then in Disney World. Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts had this to say about it.

"It's unlike anything that exists today. From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story! You'll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100% immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits."

Other details that were revealed during the panel make it clear that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will honor the long legacy of Star Wars at Disney Parks, as well as embracing the modern age. Rex from the original Star Tours ride is going to be part of this new attraction, which is a nice little throwback. He will be the DJ at the cantina this time around. And yes, there will be blue milk! It was also confirmed that both Chewbacca and BB-8 will have a presence at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Someone has to co-pilot the Millennium Falcon, right? Hondo from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels is also said to be part of the attraction, so they are bringing in characters from all over the Star Wars galaxy.

In terms of what to expect from the attraction? There will be plenty of Star Wars themed food and shops, but there is going to be some hands-on experiences for fans as well. Visitors will be able to "take the controls of the Millennium Falcon on a customized mission" and partake in "an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climatic battle between the First Order and the Resistance." The second one is intended to make it feel like you are on a Star Destroyer inside of a hanger bay. Do good on these missions? You'll be rewarded. Perform poorly? You may wind up on a bounty hunter's most wanted list. This park was a collaboration between the Lucasfilm Story Group and Walt Disney Imagineering. So it should be pretty awesome.

A couple of days ago, a scale model of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction leaked online, giving us a look at the entire park. After the announcements were made at the panel, a video was released giving a full tour of the model, providing our best look at the attraction yet. If you are a Star Wars fan, this is something you are not going to want to miss. Though, it will probably require waiting in some pretty long lines. Be sure to check the video out for yourself below and keep your eyes peeled for more news from D23 throughout the weekend.