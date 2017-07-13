Disney's D23 Expo has officially kicked off and we are getting our first look at Star Wars Land via a giant, detailed 3D model. And it's pretty amazing, here 2 years after the addition to the Disneyland theme park was announced. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the Star Wars expansion at the D23 Expo in 2015 with a construction starting in 2016. Star Wars Land is expected to open in both the California and Florida Disney theme parks in 2019, with more information set to drop later this weekend.

Inverse Entertainment reports that Disney unveiled the first public model of Star Wars Land late Thursday evening at the D23 Expo, ahead of the official start on Friday. Before the unveiling of the model only rough art sketches and descriptions were available to the public, so this is pretty big news. The 3D model is incredibly detailed all the way down to a miniature BB-8 within the new expansion. Well, 'expansion' isn't quite the word to use, since it looks massive and like a completely new, separate theme park altogether. D23 Attendees will be able to check out the model in all of its detailed glory at a showroom within the expo throughout the weekend.

According to a more detailed explanation of the new park, guests will be able to "take the controls of the Millennium Falcon on a customized mission" and partake in "an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climatic battle between the First Order and the Resistance." Both of the huge parks are expected to be about 14 acres in California and Orlando. Apparently the theme park expansions will be based off of a never before seen planet from the Star Wars universe, a universe that includes gift shops and Star Wars themed restaurants.

The incredibly detailed model boasts a scale version of the Millennium Falcon and other ships, including a First Order TIE Fighter near one of the entrances to the expansion. The aforementioned never before seen planet seems to be made up of a bunch of different places in the Star Wars universe, specifically Mos Eisley-like places, Endor, and Tatooine. Apparently the expansion to the Disneyland theme parks cost at least $1 billion to construct, which will make a lot more sense once you check out the pictures of the 3D model below.

Walt Disney Imagineering designed the project in direct collaboration with Lucasfilm Story Group, together deciding to make the theme park expansions to take place on a new planet, located within the Outer Rim of the Unknown Regions. Describes as a "remote frontier outpost," the planet has not appeared in books or movies, but it apparently has been a part of the official canon for "thousands of years." The idea was to make an immersive experience for Disneyland guests and it certainly looks as if it's going to end up that way, even by looking at the 3D model. As stated previously, it is not clear when the Star Wars Land theme parks will open, but they are more than likely to open by summer of 2019. More information on the theme parks is expected to be announced later this weekend, but until then, check out the pictures and a short video of the Star Wars Land 3D model below.