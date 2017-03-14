Last month, Disney announced that its highly-anticipated Star Wars Land theme parks will open at both DisneyWorld and Disneyland resorts in the year 2019, which will likely coincide with the release of Star Wars: Episode IX. Construction is currently under way at the Disneyland location, with a number of fans capturing new video and photos, with the construction site visible from Disneyland's Mickey and Friends Parking Structure. While there isn't much to be gleaned from these videos, two unique structures seem to indicate that the theme park is building real-life AT-AT Walkers.

Disney Geek debuted a two minute video over the weekend, which, at the thirty-second mark, reveals two structures that appear to be the frame for AT-AT Walkers, although the view is partially obstructed. A Twitter used dubbed "MouseInfo" got a much better, unobstructed view, which shows both structures, which are strikingly similar to the top of an AT-AT Walker. Another much lengthier 20-minute video, from a YouTube user dubbed "SheIsInLosAngeles," opens with a number of construction workers moving this shell, which is being hoisted up by a crane.

The first two minutes of the video with the singular AT-AT was shot on March 8. The remainder of this video was shot on March 12, where we can see both of the AT-AT shells. Also seen next to the AT-AT's are other smaller structures which may be used for part of the AT-AT's feet. While Disney has yet to confirm whether or not the structures are actually part of new life-sized AT-ATs, or some sort of ride, there is already a massive AT-AT outside of Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, next to the Star Tours: The Adventures Continue attraction.

It was first announced way back in 2013, that these new theme parks were coming to DisneyWorld in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Disney's new Star Wars-themed lands are the largest-ever, single-themed land expansions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. At each location, guests will be transported to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life. These authentic lands will have two signature attractions, including the ability to take the controls of one of the most recognizable ships in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon, on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle.

Disney also recently announced that Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm teams are currently in production to add an exciting new mission to the Star Tours attraction, which will be based on elements from Star Wars Episode 8. Another report, which was never confirmed, claimed there will be a number of "Force experiences" throughout the park, with a number of objects placed so fans can "use the Force" to move them. This feature was compared to the King Arthur's Sword feature at Disneyland's Fantasy Land, where several children try to pull the sword from the stone, but only a handful of lucky kids ever get to actually pull the sword out. Take a look at these new set photos and videos from the construction of Star Wars Land at DisneyLand.