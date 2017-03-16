This past week, fans were excited to learn that Disney Parks is building life-sized At-At Walkers at Disneyland. The news wasn't confirmed, but fan video showed the construction of these iconic Star Wars vehicles. Now, Disney Parks has officially released a video that shows these attractions under construction in the middle of Star Wars Land. They had this to say about the unveiling.

"We're excited to share an update today on the progress of the Star Wars-themed lands being created at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts! With so much activity across our 14-acre construction sites as this new world is created, we wanted to show you how things are shaping up in this exclusive video, and you may not believe what you're looking AT-AT."

Last month, Disney announced that the Star Wars Land theme parks will open at both DisneyWorld and Disneyland resorts sometime in 2019, to coincide with the release of Star Wars: Episode IX, the final chapter in the Force Awakens saga. Construction is currently under way at the Disneyland location, with a number of fans capturing video and photos as the process continues. The construction site is visible from Disneyland's Mickey and Friends Parking Structure, where the life-sized AT-AT Walkers were first spotted. So it's not like Disney can keep this a secret.

Disney Geek debuted a two minute video over the weekend, first revealing the two structures that appeared to be the frames for these incoming AT-AT Walkers, although that view was partially obstructed. A Twitter used dubbed "MouseInfo" had gotten a much better, unobstructed view, fully revealing both structures. A number of construction workers were also seen moving the AT-AT shell, which was being hoisted up by a crane. Disney's official video, though, gives us the best look yet.

Also seen next to the AT-AT's in the amateur video are other smaller structures which may be used for part of the AT-AT's feet. It should be noted that there is already a massive AT-AT outside of Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, next to the Star Tours: The Adventures Continue attraction.

It was first announced way back in 2013, that these new theme parks were coming to DisneyWorld in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Disney's new Star Wars-themed lands are the largest-ever, single-themed land expansions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. At each location, guests will be transported to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life. These authentic lands will have two signature attractions, including the ability to take the controls of one of the most recognizable ships in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon, on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle.

Disney also recently announced that Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm teams are currently in production to add an exciting new mission to the Star Tours attraction, which will be based on elements from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Another report, which was never confirmed, claimed there will be a number of "Force experiences" throughout the park, with a number of objects placed so fans can "use the Force" to move them. This feature was compared to the King Arthur's Sword feature at Disneyland's Fantasy Land, where several children try to pull the sword from the stone, but only a handful of lucky kids ever get to actually pull the sword out. Take a look at this official AT-AT walker video from Star Wars Land courtesy of Disney Parks.