During a panel presentation at Star Wars Celebration this weekend, Disney revealed a special video that offered a new sneak peek at the upcoming Star Wars Land attractions, which were recently announced to open in 2019. Chris Beatty, Executive Creative Director Walt Disney Imagineering, revealed in the video that this project is the most ambitious ever tackled by the Imagineeering team. The new video features interviews with Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, who reveals how the original Star Wars movies inspired him as a young filmmaker.

At a panel discussion yesterday at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando entitled Star Wars and Disney Parks: A Galaxy in the Making, creative minds from Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Imagineering discussed their unique partnership and shared additional details about the new galactic lands being created at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Everyone in the room got to experience the excitement and commitment this team is bringing to this project. Here's what Chris Beatty, Executive Creative Director Walt Disney Imagineering, had to say in a statement.

"This project is the most ambitious project I've ever seen in the history of Walt Disney Imagineering."

The team shared exciting new details about the story behind this mysterious destination somewhere on the Outer Rim, lying on the edge of the Unknown Regions. The remote village was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but the prominence of the outpost has been bypassed with the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer less attention, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It's also a convenient safe-haven for others intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order.

Unusual characters from across the galaxy have landed here, preferring the "no questions asked" environment as well as easy access to exotic supplies and an abundant supply of ready rogues looking to join a crew for their next adventure. As Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced last month, the Star Wars-themed lands are scheduled to open in 2019. There will be more exciting updates to share as work progresses on each of these lands. It remains to be seen when we'll get to see more from these them park attractions.

Disney's new Star Wars-themed lands are the largest-ever, single-themed land expansions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. At each location, guests will be transported to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life. These authentic lands will have two signature attractions, including the ability to take the controls of one of the most recognizable ships in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon, on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle. Recent reports claim hat there will be elements of this park that tie into Star Wars Episode 8, while another report claimed that there will be "Force experiences" throughout the park, with a number of objects placed so fans can "use the Force" to move them. Take a look at this new preview of the Star Wars Land theme park attractions below.