After months of waiting, Disney and LucasFilm finally unveiled the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer at Star Wars Celebration in April, much to the delight of fans around the world. In typical Star Wars fashion, the trailer provided more questions than answers, and with those answers not likely coming anytime soon, a new video has surfaced that offers a much different take on what we've seen. This trailer depicts The Last Jedi as a 16-bit video game. And Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson loves it. in fact, he gave it his seal of approval earlier today.

This trailer is part of a JoBlo Videos series called 8-Bit Videos, which depicts recent trailers as 8-bit or, in this case, 16-bit video games, complete with cheesy graphics and video game music. In lieu of the actual dialogue heard in the trailer, this video brings up a dialogue box every time a line is spoken, with a small avatar of the character who is saying it, which will be a familiar sight for anyone who has played 8-bit or 16-bit games before. The video is actually quite faithful to the original trailer, with this version even offering perhaps a better glimpse at Rey and Luke's lightsaber training on one of Ahch-To's jagged cliffs.

Earlier today, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson was sent the trailer by its creator, 8-Bit Trailers' John Stratman, who posed a simple question to the Star Wars filmmaker on Twitter: "Did I get it right?" The filmmaker responded to him by stating, "Oh my god that is awesome. Well done!" He also shared the video with his 330,000 followers on Twitter, adding in his tweet that this video makes him want to play the classic video game Monkey Island again, which, not so ironically, was actually developed by LucasArts, the video game division of LucasFilm.

This video comes along at the perfect time, nearly a month after the first Star Wars 8 trailer arrived, and while Disney and LucasFilm still haven't announced when the second trailer will debut. There is speculation that it could arrive at San Diego Comic-Con this July, or at Disney's D23 convention this August, but nothing has been confirmed quite yet. With seven months and five days left until this highly-anticipated Star Wars sequel hits theaters, there's no shortage of hype surrounding this movie, and any footage that surfaces from it. There is also no shortage of rumors swirling around this movie, in lieu of any official details.

It has been confirmed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will open exactly where Star Wars: The Force Awakens left off, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) meeting Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for the first time on Ahch-To. However, a recent rumor claimed that the the beginning of the movie also includes a showdown between General Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), which happens after Leia supposedly gets captured by the First Order. Still, this hasn't been confirmed as of yet, but hopefully we'll find out more when the next trailer arrives. Until then, take a look at the 16-bit trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, along with the tweets from director Rian Johnson.

Here's something pleasant! Makes me want to replay Monkey Island. https://t.co/VX5WhvxtOh — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 10, 2017