With Star Wars: The Last Jedi arriving in less than two months, the veil of secrecy is starting to be lifted, with a new image surfacing on The Ellen Show earlier this week of Laura Dern's new character, Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo. While the actress couldn't reveal any details about her character, she did share an amusing and embarrassing story from her time on the set. Here's what the actress had to say, and what director Rian Johnson discovered when he was editing the film.

"I did have the greatest experience of my life. I felt like I was 7 years old again. Rian Johnson even keeps telling this really embarrassing story, our amazing director, about how when he got in the editing room and I do have weaponry in a scene, I have said that, he literally heard me making sounds. Because I had only done it in my room in childhood, and on camera you hear me then going 'pew! pew pew! It's so embarrassing but, you know, it's Star Wars! It was so embarrassing, but I was so excited to be there that I really did think I was at play."

After the actress told that brief story, a brand new image of her character Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo was revealed. A new Star Wars novel released during Force Friday last month revealed that Holdo is an LGBT character, during a conversation Holdo has with General Leia. When Leia says she's only interested in "humanoid males," Holdo replies, "That feels so limiting," and while she doesn't flat out say that she's lesbian or bi-sexual, it's certainly inferred within that dialogue. Whether or not her sexuality is even discussed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi remains to be seen.

Laura Dern's Amilyn Holdo character was first unveiled in May, through an extensive report from Vanity Fair which included the first photos of this character, and the mysterious DJ, played by Benicio Del Toro. All that we know about Holdo is that she is a prominent officer in the Resistance, whose purple/pink hairstyle had been rumored before the first photo was unveiled. Still, we have yet to see this character surface in any footage yet, but with the release date less than two months away, it's possible we may get to see Laura Dern's Amilyn Holdo in action soon.

The second Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer was revealed earlier this month, during halftime of ESPN's Monday Night Football, which was watched a whopping 120.1 million times in the first 24 hours. While that number is certainly impressive, it still wasn't enough to beat the IT trailer view record, which currently stands at 197 million, with its closest competitor, The Fate of the Furious, at 139 million views in 24 hours. While we wait for more on The Last Jedi, take a look at a portion of Laura Dern's appearance on The Ellen Show, courtesy of The Ellen Show YouTube, along with the photo of Amilyn Holdo.